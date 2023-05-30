Delhi crime: No one called cops, there was delay of 25-30 minutes in reporting the incident, says police

A 16-year-old girl was stabbed multiple times and her head was crushed with a stone slab allegedly by her boyfriend in Delhi on Sunday. According to police, there was a delay of 25-30 minutes in reporting the crime.

The shocking murder of a 16-year-old in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy neighbourhood is said to have been observed by some onlookers and bystanders, but no one called the police for perhaps 25 to 30 minutes.

According to media reports, DCP (Outer North) Ravi Kumar Singh claimed that at about 9.35 p.m., a police informer notified the beat personnel about the murder of a girl and requested them to attend right away. However, the incident's time stamp on the CCTV film indicates that it was recorded at 8.45 pm.

"Despite the fact that CCTV time stamps are inaccurate, we discovered a delay of 25–30 minutes in reporting the offence. None of the residents or bystanders shown on camera placed a PCR call. The corpse was later discovered at the location by our informant. Around 9.35 p.m., the informant called the beat cop. Police responded immediately," he added.

On Sunday night, Sahil brutally murdered the 16-year-old girl by stabbing her over 20 times and bludgeoning her to death with a block of cement. The victim, Sakshi, had a total of 34 injuries on her body, including a ruptured head. According to authorities, the final autopsy report is pending. The accused was arrested from Bulandshahr after a call from his aunt to his father was traced to a location in Uttar Pradesh.

During the course of the inquiry, Sahil admitted to the police that he had been dating the victim since June 2021. According to authorities, the girl and Sahil had a quarrel the day before the girl was slain, and they had ceased communicating a few days before.

