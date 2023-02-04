Delhi liquor policy case: After BJP, Congress seeks CM Arvind Kejriwal's resignation

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Congress leader said a DANICS officer has claimed that the GOM report for a 12 percent margin for wholesalers of liquor trade was handed over to him at Kejriwal's residence, where Sisodia and Jain were also present.

    First Published Feb 4, 2023, 7:21 PM IST

    The Congress on Saturday (February 4) demanded Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal should resign as it said he has no moral right to be in office as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has 'clearly indicted' him in the excise scam.

    Former Union minister and Congress leader Ajay Maken said a Rs 100 crore kickback has been established against CM Kejriwal and his ministers in the scam, and a PMLA court took cognisance of the charge sheet on Thursday and allowed that charges be framed against all the accused. 

    Speaking to reporters Maken said, "The Indian National Congress demands the immediate resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with the indicted ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain," adding that they have no moral right to continue in office.

    He said the money trail has also been mentioned in the charge sheet, leading to advertisements in Goa elections and cash payments to volunteers to carry out surveys.

    The Congress leader said a DANICS officer has claimed that the GOM report for a 12 percent margin for wholesalers of liquor trade was handed over to him at Kejriwal's residence, where Sisodia and Jain were also present. It is alleged that this report was handed over to him without any discussions. "From this 12 per cent margin to the wholesalers, 6 percent is alleged to be paid back as a kickback," Maken claimed.

    Earlier today, supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest outside the AAP office and demanded CM Kejriwal's resignation for the same. The BJP workers shouted slogans while opening a front against the Kejriwal government.

    With this, the BJP state working President Virendra Sachdeva said that CM Kejriwal should have morality and he should resign if his name appears in the ED charge sheet.

    Last Updated Feb 4, 2023, 7:21 PM IST
