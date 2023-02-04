Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nagaland election 2023: Congress announces first list of 21 candidates; check list

    Among the other candidates in the party's first list are S Amento Chisti from Dimapur II (ST), V Lasuh from Dimapur III (ST), Akavi Zhimomi from Ghaspani-I and Rosy Thomas from Tenning (ST). Assembly elections in Nagaland will be held on February 27 and the results declared on March 2. The last date for filing of nominations is February 7.

    First Published Feb 4, 2023, 5:20 PM IST

    The Congress on Saturday (February 4) released its first list of 21 candidates for the upcoming Nagaland assembly polls 2023, fielding its state unit chief K Therie from Dimapur-I. The list was released after a meeting of the Central Election Committee, headed by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

    "The Central Election Committee of the Congress has selected the candidates for the ensuing elections to the Legislative assembly of Nagaland," an official statement said.

    Also read: Nagaland election 2023: BJP announces candidate list, party to contest in 20 seats

    Among the other candidates in the party's first list are S Amento Chisti from Dimapur II (ST), V Lasuh from Dimapur III (ST), Akavi Zhimomi from Ghaspani-I and Rosy Thomas from Tenning (ST).

    Also read: 'India's macro fundamentals not affected': FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Adani row

    Assembly elections in Nagaland will be held on February 27 and the results declared on March 2. The last date for filing of nominations is February 7.

    In the 2018 Nagaland assembly elections, Naga Peoples Front (NPF) won 26 seats, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) won 18 seats, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 12 seats, the National People's Party (NPP) won 2 seats, JD-U won 1 seat and 1 seat went to the Independent.

    After the election, a coalition of NDPP and the BJP formed the state government, with Neiphiu Rio becoming Chief Minister.

