Bougainvillea to Portulaca: 7 tough plants for hot summers; Read on

Hot summers can be brutal on plants, but some thrive in extreme heat and drought. These tough, low-maintenance plants withstand scorching sun, poor soil, and minimal watering while adding beauty to gardens. Here are seven resilient plants perfect for enduring the hottest summer conditions

Bougainvillea This fast-growing, sun-loving vine produces vivid, papery flowers. It thrives in dry, hot conditions, requires little watering once established, and can be trained to climb trellises or cascade.

Lantana Lantana thrives in full sun and extreme heat, producing vibrant blooms that attract butterflies. It’s drought-tolerant, resists pests, and requires minimal care, making it ideal for hot climates.

Agave Agave stores water in its thick leaves, making it incredibly drought-resistant. It loves full sun, requires little maintenance, and adds a striking architectural element to gardens with its bold shape.

Yucca Yucca plants are heat and drought-resistant, featuring sword-like leaves and stunning white flowers. They thrive in poor soil and full sun, making them perfect for xeriscaping and low-maintenance gardens.

Portulaca (Moss Rose) Portulaca is a low-growing, sun-loving succulent with bright, colorful blooms. It thrives in dry, sandy soil and requires minimal watering, making it perfect for hot summer landscapes.

Red Hot Poker (Kniphofia) With fiery, torch-like blooms, this tough perennial thrives in intense heat and dry conditions. It attracts hummingbirds, is deer-resistant, and requires little maintenance once established.

Oleander Oleander is a hardy shrub that withstands extreme heat, drought, and poor soil. It blooms in vibrant colors and is often used for hedges or privacy screens, though all parts of the plant are toxic.

