user
user icon

Bougainvillea to Portulaca: 7 tough plants for hot summers; Read on

Hot summers can be brutal on plants, but some thrive in extreme heat and drought. These tough, low-maintenance plants withstand scorching sun, poor soil, and minimal watering while adding beauty to gardens. Here are seven resilient plants perfect for enduring the hottest summer conditions

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Apr 2, 2025, 5:26 PM IST

Some plants thrive in extreme heat and drought, adding beauty with minimal care. These seven tough, sun-loving plants withstand scorching summers, poor soil, and little water, making them perfect choices.

Bougainvillea

This fast-growing, sun-loving vine produces vivid, papery flowers. It thrives in dry, hot conditions, requires little watering once established, and can be trained to climb trellises or cascade.

article_image2

Lantana

Lantana thrives in full sun and extreme heat, producing vibrant blooms that attract butterflies. It’s drought-tolerant, resists pests, and requires minimal care, making it ideal for hot climates.


article_image3

Agave

Agave stores water in its thick leaves, making it incredibly drought-resistant. It loves full sun, requires little maintenance, and adds a striking architectural element to gardens with its bold shape.

article_image4

Yucca

Yucca plants are heat and drought-resistant, featuring sword-like leaves and stunning white flowers. They thrive in poor soil and full sun, making them perfect for xeriscaping and low-maintenance gardens.

article_image5

Portulaca (Moss Rose)

Portulaca is a low-growing, sun-loving succulent with bright, colorful blooms. It thrives in dry, sandy soil and requires minimal watering, making it perfect for hot summer landscapes.

article_image6

Red Hot Poker (Kniphofia)

With fiery, torch-like blooms, this tough perennial thrives in intense heat and dry conditions. It attracts hummingbirds, is deer-resistant, and requires little maintenance once established.

article_image7

Oleander

Oleander is a hardy shrub that withstands extreme heat, drought, and poor soil. It blooms in vibrant colors and is often used for hedges or privacy screens, though all parts of the plant are toxic.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

How to lose weight with wall pilates: 15-minute daily routine sri

How to lose weight with wall pilates: 15-minute daily routine

Parenting Tips: Essential safety measures to consider before leaving your child home alone MEG

Parenting Tips: Essential safety measures to consider before leaving your child home alone

Khichdi to Vada: 7 Simple Sabudana Recipes for Navratri Fasting MEG

Khichdi to Vada: 7 Simple Sabudana Recipes for Navratri Fasting

72 Indian Navy personnel complete transformative Hatha Yoga training at Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Center ddr

72 Indian Navy personnel complete transformative Hatha Yoga training at Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Center

AI can PREDICT your heart's 'real' age! And it could save your life ddr

AI can PREDICT your heart's 'real' age! And it could save your life

Recent Stories

BREAKING: Trouble mounts for CM Siddaramaiah as Karnataka High Court allows probe into MUDA ddr

BREAKING: Trouble mounts for CM Siddaramaiah as Karnataka High Court allows probe into MUDA

Bike taxis banned in Karnataka: High Court gives six-week deadline for suspension ddr

Bike taxis banned in Karnataka: High Court gives six-week deadline for suspension

TSMC’s $100B Pledge Reportedly Fails to Convince Investors, Analysts – Retail Remains Bearish As Stock Dips Pre-Market

TSMC’s $100B Pledge Reportedly Fails to Convince Investors, Analysts – Retail Remains Bearish As Stock Dips Pre-Market

Vitamin B12 deficiency? Watch out for THESE 7 warning signs! gcw

Vitamin B12 deficiency? Watch out for THESE 7 warning signs!

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar urges Centre to award Bharat Ratna to Shivakumara Swami ddr

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar urges Centre to confer Bharat Ratna on Shivakumara Swami

Recent Videos

Akhilesh Yadav Takes a Dig at BJP Leadership; Amit Shah Fires Back | Asianet Newsable

Akhilesh Yadav Takes a Dig at BJP Leadership; Amit Shah Fires Back | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Val Kilmer, Iconic 'Batman Forever' Star Dies at 65 – His Five Unforgettable Movie Dialogues

Val Kilmer, Iconic 'Batman Forever' Star Dies at 65 – His Five Unforgettable Movie Dialogues

Video Icon
MNS Opposes Fawad Khan & Vaani Kapoor’s 'Abir Gulaal' Release in Maharashtra!

MNS Opposes Fawad Khan & Vaani Kapoor’s 'Abir Gulaal' Release in Maharashtra!

Video Icon
Celebration in Madhya Pradesh Over Waqf Amendment Bill Support

Celebration in Madhya Pradesh Over Waqf Amendment Bill Support

Video Icon
Celebration in Madhya Pradesh Over Waqf Amendment Bill Support

Celebration in Madhya Pradesh Over Waqf Amendment Bill Support

Video Icon