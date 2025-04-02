'Breaking Script Rules', Sudhir Mishra reacts to 'Adolescence' Trending #1 on Netflix India

Read Full Gallery

Veteran filmmaker Sudhir Mishra recently expressed surprise over the British series Adolescence trending. His remarks caught the attention of the netizens.

Sudhir Mishra Questions 'Adolescence' Topping Netflix India Charts

Bollywood Veteran filmmaker Sudhir Mishra expressed surprise at the British series Adolescence trending at #1 on Netflix India. He noted that the show defies conventional storytelling norms, making its success unexpected.

A Show That Breaks the Rules

Adolescence explores themes like casual misogyny and social media's impact on youth. Its slow-burn narrative and single-take episodes have earned acclaim, despite breaking traditional scriptwriting rules. ALSO READ: Mufasa to Deva: 7 OTT releases for THIS week

Mixed Reactions from Audiences

While some praised the show’s bold approach, others argued its popularity stems from Western acclaim. Mishra emphasized the importance of elevating public taste rather than catering to predictable formulas.

Call for Creative Experimentation

Sudhir Mishra’s observations highlight the need for Indian creators to push boundaries in storytelling. As Adolescence dominates charts, it serves as a reminder of the potential for unconventional narratives to resonate globally. ALSO READ: Netflix's AI magic: How smart algorithms curate your perfect watchlist?

Latest Videos