Morbi bridge collapse case: Gujarat court rejects bail pleas of 7 accused; check details

A Gujarat court on Saturday (February 4) rejected the bail pleas of seven people who are arrested in connection with the collapse of a suspension bridge in Morbi, in which 135 people were killed.

The court of principal sessions judge PC Joshi refused to grant bail to the seven accused, including two managers of Oreva Group, the company which was given the contract for operation and maintenance of the bridge.

On October 30, 2022, the British-era bridge on Machchhu river collapsed, days after it was reopened following repairs. Jaysukh Patel, the managing director of Oreva Group, had surrendered before a court here on February 1 before his arrest.

Last week, the Morbi police had filed a charge sheet in the case, in which 10 persons have been arrested so far, including Patel. The other nine arrested persons include two managers of the firm, two ticket-booking clerks, three security guards and two sub-contractors who were engaged for the repair works by Oreva Group.

The bail pleas were rejected earlier by the Gujarat High Court and sessions court. Except for the two sub-contractors, the other seven once again approached court for bail on Thursday.

Nearly 250 persons were on the hanging bridge, a popular tourist site, when it caved in. According to the SIT, the lapses included lack of restriction on the number of persons accessing the bridge and no curb on sale of tickets, which led to unrestricted movement on the structure, and carrying out repairs without consulting experts.

(With inputs from PTI)