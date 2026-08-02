Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched the Delhi Laxmi Yojana registration portal, offering eligible women Rs 2,500 monthly assistance, while announcing bicycles for 1.4 lakh government schoolgirls under the Vidya Vahini Yojana.

The Delhi government has made a significant move to help boost the welfare of women by launching the online registration portal for the Delhi Laxmi Yojana, which is one of the most important financial assistance schemes. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has unveiled the portal on Saturday, allowing the eligible women to apply for the financial aid of ₹2,500 per month. In addition to this, the government has also drawn attention towards its initiative to enhance the education of girls through Vidya Vahini Yojana, through which thousands of school girls have already been provided with bicycles.

Online Registration Begins for Delhi Laxmi Yojana

The recently launched online registration portal makes it possible for eligible women in the age group of 21 to 60 years to apply for the Delhi Laxmi Yojana. The beneficiaries of this scheme will be provided with ₹2,500 per month.

Earlier, this scheme was called Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, but now the Delhi government has renamed it as Delhi Laxmi Yojana before starting the registrations.

Schoolgirls Provided Bicycles

The Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had given away bicycles to over 3,000 Class 9 girls in East Vinod Nagar Sports Complex under the Vidya Vahini Yojana.

The purpose of this initiative is to make commuting to school easy for girls, enhance attendance and motivate them to continue their education. The government has called the occasion but the initial phase of a larger endeavor targeting empowerment of the school students.

1.40 lakh girls to gain from this project in the days to come

The Chief Minister informed that around 1.40 lakh girls studying in government schools around Delhi would be provided with bicycles in a phased manner within a period of 30 days.

The bikes will make travel to school easy and secure along with reducing transportation expenses for households.

The government is focusing on education and women empowerment

The Delhi government is committed to removing barriers that stop girls from continuing their education, said Rekha Gupta. “Better mobility can help students get to school more easily, and build confidence and help them pursue their goals with increased independence,” she said.

“Both the Delhi Laxmi Yojana and the Vidya Vahini Yojana are part of the larger vision of the government to financially empower women and create better educational opportunities for young girls,” the Chief Minister said.