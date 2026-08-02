Garvita Bhakuni from Uttarakhand has been selected to represent the state at the President’s prestigious ‘At Home’ Reception on Independence Day, recognising her contribution as a Youth Disaster Mitra volunteer and disaster preparedness advocate.

A young volunteer from the Indian state of Uttarakhand has recently gained fame for her dedication to disaster preparedness and service in her community. In fact, Garvita Bhakuni, who has undergone training as a Youth Disaster Mitra cadet in Almora, is one of only five cadets from around the country to have been invited to the ‘At Home’ Reception of the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan on August 15th.

One of Only Five Cadets Chosen Nationwide

Garvita Bhakuni, a resident of Lower Mall Road in Almora, has been selected to attend the Independence Day reception hosted by the President of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

She is one of just five Youth Disaster Mitra cadets chosen from across the country. Along with Uttarakhand, representatives have also been selected from Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Nagaland, making the recognition a significant achievement for both the volunteer and the state.

Garvita Praised by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

In his praise of Garvita, the Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami added that the recognition is the manifestation of the devotion, discipline and the spirit of serving the people which is present among the youth of Uttarakhand.

The local community is the first to react to the natural disaster. Therefore, trained volunteers from the young age are important for the efficient rescue and disaster response operations.

Youth Disaster Mitra Scheme Boosts Preparedness of Communities

Vinod Kumar Suman, the secretary of Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, mentioned that the Youth Disaster Mitra Scheme implemented with the help of the National Disaster Management Authority will enable them to form a robust team of trained volunteers.

According to the programme, volunteers from the National Cadet Corps, National Service Scheme, Mera Yuva Bharat and Bharat Scouts and Guides will be trained.

Currently, 2,700 volunteers have received their training for disaster preparedness, search and rescue, first aid and evacuation, emergency response and disaster risk reduction. In general, 4,310 volunteers will get their training.

Proud Moment for Garvita

While thanking everyone, Garvita Bhakuni expressed that it is a proud moment for her.

According to Garvita, the Youth Disaster Mitra training provided her with all the confidence and capabilities to render services to the society in case of any emergency situation. Garvita also said that she will work in the field of disaster management and public services and motivate other youth too to be a part of the program.