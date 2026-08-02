Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat backed Rahul Gandhi's opposition to the delimitation exercise, arguing more MPs would be a 'burden'. Rahul Gandhi had earlier termed the bill a BJP conspiracy to disenfranchise the people of Tamil Nadu and its political power.

Congress MP Backs Rahul Gandhi's Stance

Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat on Sunday backed senior party leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks regarding the proposed delimitation exercise, stating that increasing the number of Members of Parliament (MPs) might not be appropriate and could instead increase the "burden" on the system. Speaking to ANI, he emphasised that the current strength of the Lok Sabha was sufficient for effective governance and representation.

"I support what Rahul Gandhi has said. At present, the strength of the Lok Sabha is 543 members, and we are not silent spectators. Members already get opportunities to speak and raise issues," Bhagat said.

The Congress leader further argued that the Indian governance structure is already decentralised, with various levels of administration handling local and regional issues. "There are separate governments at the state level, district councils, municipal corporations, and other local bodies, each with its own responsibilities. The role of Parliament is to frame national policies, including foreign policy, economic policy, and matters on the Union and Concurrent Lists," he added.

Expressing concern over the potential expansion of the Lower House, Bhagat suggested that a higher number of representatives does not necessarily equate to better governance. "Increasing the number of MPs may not be appropriate, as it would also increase the burden. The purpose of representation is to ensure meaningful and substantive debate on important national issues," the Congress MP told ANI.

Rahul Gandhi Calls Delimitation a 'Conspiracy' Against Tamil Nadu

Earlier on Saturday, amid the buzz over the Delimitation Bill being brought back in Parliament, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi sharply criticised those in support of the Bill, characterising delimitation as a conspiracy to disenfranchise the people of Tamil Nadu and strip the State of its political power.

Addressing reporters, the Congress MP argued that the process is designed to weaken Tamil Nadu and calls upon all political parties, both regional and national, to defeat the bill in the House. "There is an attempt by the BJP to carry out delimitation. Delimitation is designed to disenfranchise people and take away the political power of the people of Tamil Nadu. This is a BJP conspiracy. Anyone who supports delimitation is betraying Tamil Nadu, betraying the future of Tamil Nadu, and allowing the RSS and BJP to attack the people of Tamil Nadu and its future," he told reporters.

He referred to the historical figure Ettappan, who is traditionally seen in Tamil culture as a symbol of betrayal, to label those who support the current delimitation proposal as "21st-century Ettappans" who are betraying the future of the state. "Such a person is a 21st-century "Ettappan". No Tamil person should support delimitation. Every Tamil person should oppose delimitation. Every Tamil party and every national party should defeat delimitation in the House," he said. (ANI)