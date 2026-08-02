Heavy rains in Rudraprayag have caused river levels to rise dangerously, creating fear among locals. The administration has issued alerts, urging vigilance and relocation to safer areas, while also restricting trekking on certain routes near Kedarnath.

Rudraprayag on High Alert

Following heavy rainfall, the water level increased rapidly in Rudraprayag, creating an atmosphere of fear and anxiety among locals throughout the night. Continuous heavy rainfall has begun to disrupt normal life in the district, as rivers, seasonal streams, and drains are flowing at dangerous levels, raising concerns among residents living along their banks. The water level of the Punan Gadhera, located at the district headquarters, has also increased rapidly.

The district administration and municipal authorities have been continuously urging residents to remain vigilant and move to safer locations if necessary. In view of the potential threat, teams from the district administration and the municipality are maintaining constant surveillance in vulnerable areas. Public announcements and loudspeakers are being used to advise people to stay alert, avoid rivers and streams, and relocate to safer places if required. The administration has also appealed to the public not to pay attention to rumours and to rely only on official information.

Pilgrimage to Kedarnath Dham Affected

Earlier, weather conditions in Kedarnath Dham became unpredictable, with spells of heavy rain and dense fog making the pilgrimage challenging for devotees. Following the India Meteorological Department's weather alert, the district administration and disaster management authorities were placed on high alert, while security agencies are maintaining constant surveillance across the shrine area.

Authorities Urge Caution for Pilgrims

Speaking to ANI, District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) Nandan Singh Rajwar stated that the location of Kedarnath Dham in the high-altitude Himalayan region tends to cause constant weather changes in the area. He urged pilgrims not to venture near riverbanks and to remain in safe locations. He further announced that the District Magistrate has prohibited trekking on certain routes in the region. "Due to the location of Kedarnath Dham in the high-altitude Himalayan region, the weather changes constantly. This is being monitored and managed accordingly. Our security and rescue teams exercise great caution regarding the pilgrims, particularly in danger zones, such as areas where river water levels rise, specifically along the Mandakini and Saraswati rivers. We urge pilgrims not to venture near the riverbanks but to stay in safe locations. Furthermore, as this is a high-altitude Himalayan region, trekking on certain routes has been prohibited by the District Magistrate. Pilgrims are advised to visit the temple and then return to their destinations safely," said Rajwar. (ANI)