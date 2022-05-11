Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi High Court delivers split verdict on marital rape

    While Justice Rajiv Shakdher held that Exception 2 to Section 375 IPC was unconstitutional, Justice Hari Shankar disagreed with him and upheld it

    Delhi High Court delivers split verdict on marital rape
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 11, 2022, 2:26 PM IST

    The Delhi High Court on Wednesday delivered a split verdict on marital rape. While Justice Rajiv Shakdher held that Exception 2 to Section 375 IPC was unconstitutional, Justice Hari Shankar disagreed with him and upheld it.

    The split verdict by the division bench came following a hearing on a batch of petitions seeking to criminalise marital rape. 

    Exception 2 of the Indian Penal Code Section 375 (rape) does not view forcible sexual intercourse between a man and his wife, who is above the age of 15, as rape. In a nutshell, Exception 2 of Section 375 decriminalises marital rape or implies that forced sexual intercourse between a man and his wife in a marriage is not rape.

    The petitioners had approached the court seeking the striking down of the Exception 2 clause. Alleging that the clause infringed upon a woman's right to dignity, the petitioners contended that the law was also in violation of her right to privacy, choice and physical autonomy. To note, these rights have been acknowledged by the Supreme Court in its right to privacy verdict.

    The Centre, on its part, had filed an affidavit in 2017 taking on the petitioners' arguments. The Centre claims that making marital rape a criminal offence could lead to harassment of husbands and more importantly 'destabilise the institution of marriage. However, five years later, the government withdrew its stand and sought time from the court. 

    Last Updated May 11, 2022, 2:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Story For Glory Dailyhunt Adani Media Initiatives search for the India's next big storytellers begins

    #StoryForGlory: Hunt for the India's next big storytellers begins

    Supreme Court stays all pending proceedings in sedition cases till review gcw

    SC stays all pending proceedings in sedition cases till review

    Heavy rain lashes parts of Andhra Pradesh as Cyclone Asani nears red alert issued top updates gcw

    Heavy rain lashes parts of Andhra Pradesh as Cyclone Asani nears, red alert issued | Top updates

    Gratitude to brilliant scientists PM Modi shares clip of 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests on National Technology Day gcw

    'Gratitude to brilliant scientists': PM shares clip of 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests on National Technology Day

    National Technology Day 2022 Know history significance theme of the year and more gcw

    National Technology Day 2022: Know history, significance, theme of the year and more

    Recent Stories

    Hyderabad man creates world record for making 18-feet long pen; watch - gps

    Hyderabad man creates world record for making 18-feet long pen; watch

    Tata Nexon EV Max 2022 launched From price to salient features know it all gcw

    Tata Nexon EV Max 2022 launched; From price to salient features, know it all

    Kpop BTS Army is heartbroken because of V aka Kim Taehyung here is why drb

    BTS Army is heartbroken because of V aka Kim Taehyung; here's why

    Will AB de Villiers return to Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB for Indian Premier League IPL 2023? Virat Kohli responds-ayh

    Will AB de Villiers return to RCB for IPL 2023? Virat Kohli responds

    Story For Glory Dailyhunt Adani Media Initiatives search for the India's next big storytellers begins

    #StoryForGlory: Hunt for the India's next big storytellers begins

    Recent Videos

    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon
    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Video Icon