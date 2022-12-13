Delhi govt to provide 450 types of medical tests free of cost from January 1

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has given nod to a health department proposal for making 238 more tests free of cost at hospitals and Mohalla Clinics, the sources in the government said. In the initial phase, the tests will be available at mohalla clinics across the city and later the facility will be extended to government hospitals as well.

Beginning on January 1, the Delhi government will offer 450 different medical tests without charge at its clinics and hospitals. They said that there are now 212 free medical tests offered by the Delhi government. According to government sources, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approved a health department plan to offer 238 additional tests in hospitals and mohalla clinics without charge.

The testing would first be accessible at mohalla clinics located around the city, and eventually the service will also be made available at Delhi government hospitals. An official stated, "For the time being, the 212 tests that are now offered at mohalla clinics are being extended to 450 tests."

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, stated in a tweet: "Providing good quality health and education to all, irrespective of anyone's economic status, is our mission. Healthcare has become very expensive. Many people can't afford private healthcare. This step will help all such people."

They said that Delhi residents will have access to the facilities.

(WIth PTI inputs)