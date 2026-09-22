The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by CM Mohan Yadav, approved proposals worth over Rs 13,790 crore for infrastructure, irrigation, sports, and judicial systems, including Rs 962.50 crore for new sports complexes across the state.

The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Tuesday approved proposals worth more than Rs 13,790 crore aimed at strengthening infrastructure, expanding irrigation, promoting sports and youth development, and improving administrative and judicial systems in the state.

Strengthening Sports Infrastructure

The Cabinet approved Rs 962.50 crore in principle for the construction and operation of sports complexes in 140 assembly constituencies across the state. The complex will be named “Chief Minister Sports Complex”. A permanent helipad will also be constructed at the centre of the main ground to facilitate the movement of helicopters under the PM Shri scheme.

Boost for Irrigation Sector

Giving priority to the irrigation sector, the council of ministers sanctioned the continuation of the Jawad-Nimach Pressurised Micro Irrigation Project in Neemuch district for the next five years, from April 1, 2026 to March 31, 2031, at a cost of Rs 4,197.58 crore.

It further approved Rs 262.63 crore for the continuation of the Suthalia Irrigation Project in Rajgarh for the same period. The project aims to develop irrigation capacity through micro-irrigation systems over 40,000 hectares in Rajgarh district.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved Rs 507.23 crore for the continuation of the Parvati-Rinsi Irrigation Project in Rajgarh from April 1, 2026 to March 31, 2031. The project aims to develop irrigation capacity over 48,000 hectares through construction of a dam.

Power Procurement

The Council of Ministers also gave a nod to a proposal to initiate necessary action for procurement of 2,800 MW of thermal power through a competitive bidding process based on the DBFOO model bidding documents issued by the Ministry of Power.

Upgrades to Judicial and Administrative Systems

For the judicial system, the Cabinet approved Rs 554.61 crore for continuation of the Gram Nyayalaya scheme for the 16th Finance Commission period from April 1, 2026 to March 31, 2031.

Also, approved Rs 524 crore for continuation of the Madhya Pradesh Legal Aid and Legal Advice Board scheme and Rs 1,000 crore for continuation of the scheme for establishment of Family Courts during the same period.

The council of ministers also sanctioned Rs 2,015.60 crore for continuation of the “High Court (Charged)” scheme under the Registrar, Madhya Pradesh High Court, for the period from April 1, 2026 to March 31, 2031.

Other Key Approvals

The Cabinet further approved Rs 969.87 crore for continuation of six schemes of the Commercial Tax Department for the financial years 2026-27 to 2030-31.

Medical Education

In the medical education sector, the Cabinet approved creation of 13 new teaching posts at Government Dental College, Indore, comprising one professor, 10 associate professors and two assistant professors. With the creation of these posts, the government aims to increase BDS seats from 63 to 100 and MDS seats from 35 to 44.

Administrative Expansion

The Cabinet also granted the establishment of Public Health Engineering Department district offices in newly formed Maihar and Pandhurna districts and a sub-divisional office in Chitrangi block of Singrauli district, along with 18 new permanent posts and provisions for outsourced office assistants.

In Maihar district, five new permanent posts were approved for the district office, along with two outsourced office assistants.

In Pandhurna, five new permanent posts and two outsourced office assistants were approved.

For the proposed sub-divisional office in Chitrangi, three new permanent posts and one outsourced office assistant were approved. (ANI)