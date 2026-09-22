Priyanka Gandhi visited the township for Keralam landslide victims in Wayanad, noting its near completion. Separately, CM VD Satheesan visited families of victims of a flash flood in Malappuram, where the death toll has reached five.

Priyanka Gandhi Reviews Landslide Victim Township

Congress Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday visited the township being constructed for the victims of the landslide disaster and said that it would be completed next month. Speaking to reporters after reviewing the construction site, she said, "It seems to be going on well. I think they are nearing completion now. They said next month, but even if it is not next month, then I think within the next month and a half or so, it should be done..."

On July 30, 2024, Keralam was hit with one of the deadliest landslides in the state, which killed a total of 300 people and destroyed scores of houses and other buildings. On March 29, Priyanka Gandhi inaugurated and launched a scholarship distribution for higher education for the survivors of the landslide.

CM Satheesan Addresses Malappuram Flash Flood

On Monday, Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan visited the residences of Rafiq and Sajjad, both Vandoor natives who died in the flash flood in Malappuram district following the devastating flash flood at TK Colony along the Kottappuzha River in Malappuram's Pookkottumpadam. He was seen interacting with the families of the deceased and consoling them during this hard time.

'Unfortunate Disaster': CM on Heavy Rains

Speaking on the disaster during a media interaction, Satheesan said that the government would work to ensure that the area around the Kottappuzha River is protected going forward. "An unfortunate disaster happened yesterday. Six people were involved in this accident. Five mortal remains were recovered, and one person is still missing... Unfortunately, from the top, there was heavy rain that caused flooding, and water came to this area. This is not a declared tourist spot, but through social media, so many people propagated the beauty of this area. There were more than 50 to 60 people at the time of the accident on the river... We will take necessary precautions to protect this area," he said.

Search Operations Continue, Death Toll Rises to Five

The death toll in the flash flood along the Kottappuzha River in Pookkottumpadam has risen to five after three more bodies were recovered during second-day search operations on Monday. Search teams retrieved the bodies of two Vandoor natives and one person from Karuvarakundu, in addition to two Tirur residents recovered earlier. All five bodies have been shifted to the mortuary at Manjeri Medical College Hospital.

Search teams are continuing efforts to trace Sajitha, a local woman still missing. The second-day search involved teams from the National Disaster Response Force, Fire and Rescue Services, police, and volunteers from Trauma Care and other organisations, along with local residents.

The flash flood hit Kottappuzha at TK Colony in Pookkottumpadam around 5 pm on Sunday. A large number of visitors had gathered along the river that day, from Olarvattom Canal to TK Colony, as well as at Kettungal, Aanakkundu and Balawadippadi near the Koyipra foothills, taking advantage of the holiday.

After the water level suddenly rose, around 27 people who were stranded in the middle of the river were rescued by local residents and members of the Muhammad Suhail Treatment Aid Committee. Police, Fire and Rescue Services personnel and volunteers carried out rescue operations for those stranded and for those swept away. (ANI)