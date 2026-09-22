AAP's Delhi President Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged a 'very big conspiracy' by the central government, claiming 58 businesses were registered at the party's national office in the last two months to frame the party ahead of upcoming elections.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi President Saurabh Bhardwaj on Tuesday alleged that a “very big conspiracy” was being hatched against the party under the “nose of the central government”, claiming that 58 businesses had been registered at the address of AAP’s national office in the last two months.

Speaking to ANI, Bhardwaj alleged that the registrations were part of an attempt to create allegations against the AAP. “See a very big conspiracy under the nose of the central government and I think it is being done by the central government. Because this is their way. Before every election, they make some big and ugly allegations against Aam Aadmi Party,” Bhardwaj alleged.

Pattern of Pre-Election Allegations

He referred to allegations made against the AAP ahead of the Punjab and Delhi elections and claimed that they did not stand after the elections. “Before the Punjab election, he said that Khalistani's funding has come from Canada. A case will be registered; the NIA came. After the election, the central government told the court that there was no such case,” he said.

“Before the Delhi election, it was said that there was a scam of crores of rupees in excise and the leaders were sent to jail. After the election, the court said that it was not even a trial, there was no charge sheet, and it was discharged. Now the election is four months later,” he added.

Bhardwaj alleged that a similar narrative was created against the AAP before the election over alleged drug links. “So that two months ago Aam Aadmi Party was told before the election that sir, crores of drugs came inside Aam Aadmi Party, see, their wires were connected to Pakistan. All this was spreading sensational lies,” he said.

58 Businesses Registered at AAP Office

Bhardwaj claimed that around 58 businesses had been registered at the address of the AAP national office over the past two months and had obtained GST numbers. “In this office of Aam Aadmi Party, where we are sitting, at the address of the national office, about 58 businesses have been registered. In the last two months. He has been allotted a GST number,” he said.

Questioning the GST Registration Process

Questioning how the companies obtained GST registration using the party office address, Bhardwaj said the process involves verification of documents, including PAN and Aadhaar. “The GST number means doing the PAN card OTP. The Aadhaar card is verified by OTP. Here is the rent agreement. Give the tax details, give the electricity bill, and whatever is visible, you know, brother, this address is a government address. Otherwise, there is the current rent, right? Where the company’s current rent is, where you can see? And the GST officer comes often, doing physical verification,” he said.

He further claimed that officials conduct physical verification and that the business owner is required to provide photographs and billing details. “The person who is the business owner gives his photo that, see, this is my business. His name is there, and this billing is there, all this belongs to him,” he said.

Bhardwaj on Rs 650 Crore Scam Investigation

He also referred to his recent remarks on an alleged Rs 650 crore drug and equipment scam and questioned the handling of the investigation. “See, when the ACB registered the Rs 650 crore drug and equipment scam as an FIR, the Bharatiya Janata Party had a lot of pain in its stomach. The main accused was chased away by the BJP government first. All the files are burnt, Aap Sochiye Sarkar ke daftar se files jal gaai,” Bhardwaj said.

“And now there was pressure on this occasion that the case should be dismissed, but they filed the charge sheet. And immediately after the filing of the charge sheet, it was not even half of their tenure that they were thrown from here to Arunachal or Andaman,” he added.

“The simple message is that the black deeds of the Bharatiya Janata Party government have not even registered an FIR like the bicycle scam,” Bhardwaj said.

He questioned the investigation into the alleged health scandal, asking, “How did the main accused of the health scandal escape? Why has the investigation been shelved? Where did the payment of 650 crore rupees made by the government go to whom?”

On the Supreme Court

On the Supreme Court's notice to the Election Commission regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Bhardwaj said, “The Supreme Court has sent a notice to the Election Commission regarding the SIR. Now see, the Supreme Court keeps sending these notice votes. Kuch hota to hai nahi dekha.”

He further said, “I believe that this country does not have much hope from the Supreme Court.”

“In between, the Supreme Court gives a half order for image management. Baki Bhagwan Barose Hi Hai Saab Kuch,” Bhardwaj said.

'Big Conspiracy Before Election': AAP Demands Probe

Reiterating the AAP's allegation, Bhardwaj said, “58 companies have been registered at the address of the office of Aam Aadmi Party; how have the companies been registered at this address? This registration has been done at AAP National Office.”

“A big conspiracy was being hatched before the 2027 Punjab election; BJP is planting this news that there are shell companies too. Today we are revealing the conspiracy. How did this happen at AAP's office? This is the question for the Central government?” He alleged that the central government was behind the registrations and said that the government should identify the people associated with the companies.

“For this, the GST number is given and the officer is also physically present. The central government has fallen so much that they will do anything if they lose in the elections,” he said.

Bhardwaj said the central government should check who was behind the 58 companies and added that complaints had been submitted to the GST Commissioner and Delhi Police Commissioner. “The central government should check who these people are. 58 companies have been registered in two months; the GST Commissioner and Delhi Police Commissioner have been given a complaint,” he said. (ANI)