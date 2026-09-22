A Hindi Elocution Competition was organised at BLW Inter College in Varanasi as part of the Rajbhasha Pakhwada to promote the language. Students from Classes 9-12 participated, with Vaibhavi Yadav of Class 11-A winning the first prize.

Under the guidance of General Manager, Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW), Ashutosh Pant, a Hindi Elocution Competition was organised on Tuesday at BLW Inter College as part of the Rajbhasha Pakhwada.

The programme commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp before Goddess Saraswati by the School Coordinator, Dharamveer Singh, Senior Translator Gururajan, and the teaching staff.

Promoting Hindi Through Elocution

The competition was organised with the objective of promoting the Official Language Hindi and developing interest and enthusiasm for Hindi among students. The topics of the competition were “Hindi The Carrier of Unity in Diversity” and “Hindi is not merely a language; it is the soul of our culture.”

Students from Classes 9 to 12 enthusiastically participated in the competition. Through their speeches, the participants effectively highlighted the strength, warmth, cultural richness and values associated with the Hindi language. On the occasion, renowned personalities of Hindi literature, including Tulsidas, Kabirdas, Munshi Premchand and Bharatendu Harishchandra, were remembered.

Highlights and Judging

School Coordinator Dharamveer Singh referred to Hindi songs mentioned by various Heads of State during the recently held BRICS Summit and highlighted the growing global acceptance and influence of Hindi while teacher Karuna Singh captivated the audience with an expressive Hindi poem.

The competition was judged by Vikas Kumar Pandey, Lecturer in Geography, and Umair Ahmad Ansari, Hindi Teacher. They listened attentively to the speeches delivered by the students and evaluated them on the basis of presentation, content and expression.

Results and Acknowledgements

In the competition, Vaibhavi Yadav of Class 11-A secured first position, Anmol Prajapati of Class 10-A secured second position, and Utkarsh Keshari of Class 9-B secured third position.

The programme was successfully conducted by Hindi teachers Shalini Upadhyay and Vandana Shukla. Rakesh Chaudhary and Karuna Singh also made a special contribution towards the successful organisation of the programme. (ANI)