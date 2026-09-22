Jamui police formed an SIT and arrested three people after a video of two minors being harassed and assaulted went viral. SP Vishwajeet Dayal assured the 'strictest possible action' would be taken against those involved in the incident.

Jamui Superintendent of Police (SP) Vishwajeet Dayal on Tuesday said police will take the "strictest possible action" against those involved in the alleged harassment and assault of two minors in Bihar's Jamui, adding that an SIT has been formed and three people have been arrested in connection with the case.

The incident came to light after a purported video showing the alleged harassment and assault of the two minors surfaced on social media, leading to public outrage and political reactions.

The Police in Bihar's Jamui district have arrested three persons in connection with the case, while a search is on for other accused seen in the footage.

SP Details Investigation and Arrests

Addressing the press conference about the incident, the top cop said police received information on September 21, following which they identified the victim, registered an FIR, and constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

"A sensitive incident occurred, regarding which the police received information on September 21st. Acting on this, the police identified the victim, registered an FIR, and constituted an SIT. Subsequently, the SIT continuously gathered intelligence and conducted raids. In this process, three individuals were detained yesterday, and raids continued through the night. Today, information was received that the two main accused were hiding near the river outside Pratappur village. Acting on this tip-off, the SIT team divided into groups this morning and cordoned off the area. During the encirclement, one individual attempted to flee and sustained injuries in the process; upon being apprehended, he identified himself as Hareram Yadav. We are proceeding with further action regarding Hareram Yadav," Dayal said.

"We will take the strictest possible action against such individuals. We are also formulating an action plan to prevent such incidents in the future," he added.

The official added that the family of the minors had not initially approached the police and that the authorities learnt about the incident after the video went viral.

"The family did not initially report the matter to us. We learned of it through a viral video, immediately reached the victim, recorded her statement, and registered an FIR," the top cop said.

He also identified Nandan Yadav as the person seen wearing a gamcha in the purported video.

"The one wearing the gamcha is Nandan Yadav," he said.

The senior police official Dayal said Ramashish Chaudhary had also been arrested for uploading and circulating several such videos from his profile.

"Ramashish Chaudhary has been arrested. He had uploaded and circulated several such videos from his profile; that is why a case has been registered at the cyber police station. We have arrested three individuals in connection with this matter," he said.

ADG Confirms Arrest of Main Accused

Furthermore, Bihar Additional Director General ADG (Law and Order) KS Anupam told ANI that the main accused, Nandan Yadav, had been arrested along with his accomplices.

"...Yesterday, three individuals were apprehended. Today, we have arrested the main accused, Nandan Yadav, along with his accomplices. A SIT has been constituted to handle the matter; we intend to file the chargesheet immediately and ensure the case proceeds to a speedy trial for a logical conclusion," Anupam said.

Action Against Video Circulation

The ADG said police were also taking action against those who circulated the video involving the minors.

"We are also taking action against those who circulated the video, as sharing footage of minors violates the law and shows a lack of sensitivity. We have registered an additional case under the POCSO Act; creating or circulating such content involving minors is a punishable, non-bailable offense. We will take appropriate action against everyone involved," she said.

Background and NCW Cognisance

The incident reportedly took place on September 19, when the two teenagers were returning from coaching classes. According to reports, a group of people stopped and allegedly harassed the minors, with portions of the incident being recorded and subsequently circulated online.

Police have registered cases under relevant provisions, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and formed the SIT to identify and apprehend the remaining suspects.

The National Commission for Women has also taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and sought action from the Bihar Police, including the identification and arrest of those allegedly involved.

Authorities have separately initiated action against social media accounts circulating footage that could reveal the identities of the minors. (ANI)