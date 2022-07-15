Delhi government plans to add more 50 services to its doorstep delivery scheme; know details here

Administrative Reforms Department is in discussions with other Delhi government departments and agencies to expand the doorstep delivery scheme

The Delhi government plans to add 50 new services to its flagship doorstep delivery scheme shortly. The scheme currently covers 100 services, primarily various documents and certificates such as driving licences and domicile certificates.

The Administrative Reforms Department is discussing with other Delhi government departments and agencies to expand the doorstep delivery scheme to include these 50 new services.

A senior officer said on Thursday that the process of identifying additional services and devising methods for delivering them to the people of Delhi is already underway.

Delhiites can apply for essential public services and documents such as caste and marriage certificates, driving licences, new water connections, and more to be delivered to their homes through the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government's first-of-its-kind doorstep delivery scheme.

The doorstep delivery scheme includes services from the Revenue, Transport, Jal Board, Social Welfare, and Food and Supplies departments. However, the scheme excludes certain departments and services such as Labor, Industries, SC, ST, and Minorities.

The Delhi government announced earlier this year that it intends to expand the number of services covered by the doorstep delivery scheme to 300 to save people money and time.

