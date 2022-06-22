Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Allow BS-VI buses to enter Delhi from October 1: Delhi govt writes to Haryana over pollution

    The request was made to address the city's vehicular pollution, which officials say is caused partly by traffic from the neighbouring state of Haryana.

    Allow BS-VI buses to enter Delhi from October 1: Delhi govt writes to Haryana over pollution - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 22, 2022, 2:35 PM IST

    The Delhi government has urged Haryana to begin allowing only BS VI-compliant buses into the national capital on October 1 to help reduce air pollution.

    The request was made to address the city's vehicular pollution, which officials say is caused partly by traffic from the neighbouring state of Haryana.

    The situation has drawn the attention of the Supreme Court and the CAQM, according to the letter dated June 15 from Delhi's Transport Special Commissioner O P Mishra to Haryana Transport Department Principal Secretary Navdeep Singh Virk (Commission of Air Quality Management in Delhi and NCR).

    He stated that they had instructed proper vehicular and air pollution regulations.

    According to the letter, the National Green Tribunal previously ordered that diesel vehicles older than ten years be prohibited from operating in the National Capital Region. It added that it's worth noting that public transportation in Delhi has been completely converted to CNG. In contrast, buses travelling from other states to the NCT of Delhi use diesel. Furthermore, the Efforts from all stakeholders, including neighbouring states, are required to achieve a tangible result in pollution.

    The national capital experiences significant levels of air pollution in the winter months beginning in October due to various causes such as stubble burning and vehicle traffic.

    On October 14, 2018, the Supreme Court ruled that no motor vehicle meeting the lower BS-IV emission standard could be sold or registered in the country beginning April 1, 2020. Only vehicles that comply with BS-VI can be sold or registered.

    To control air pollutants from motor vehicles, the government established the Bharat Stage Emission Standards. The countrywide Bharat Stage VI (or BS-VI) emission standard went into effect on April 1, 2020.

    Also read: Delhi: Cinemas, spas to open with 50% capacity; metro, buses to run with full seating

    Also read: 13,000 marshals to be deployed in Delhi buses from October 29 to ensure safety of women: Arvind Kejriwal

    Also read: Follow lane rule or face punishment with fine upto Rs 10000: Delhi govt to buses, heavy vehicle drivers

    Last Updated Jun 22, 2022, 2:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government on its way out Sanjay Raut's crypic Tweet

    Maha Mutiny: Uddhav Thackeray's government on its way out?

    Varanasi airport makes Sanskrit announcement; Here's how netizens reacted - adt

    Varanasi airport makes Sanskrit announcement; Here's how netizens reacted

    Maha Aghadi Mutiny Rebel MLA blame NCP, Cong style of functioning

    Explained: The real reason behind the Maha Vikas Aghadi mutiny

    Amid Maharashtra political crisis, Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik bats for re-establishing ties with BJP - adt

    Amid Maharashtra political crisis, Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik bats for re-establishing ties with BJP

    Haryana Municipal Election 2022 Results counting of votes updates winners list

    Haryana Municipal Election 2022 Results: Meet the winners

    Recent Stories

    777 Charlie: Did you know Rajinikanth called up Rakshit Shetty? Here's what he said RBA

    777 Charlie: Did you know Rajinikanth called up Rakshit Shetty? Here's what he said

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Has Netflix release slowed down Kartik Aaryan film at box office drb

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Has Netflix release slowed down Kartik Aaryan’s film at box office?

    Twitter explodes with memes after Vijay Mallya shares photo with 'good friend' Chris Gayle snt

    Twitter explodes with memes after Vijay Mallya shares photo with 'good friend' Gayle

    Section of Jammu-Srinagar NH washed away; heavy rains trigger flash floods

    Section of Jammu-Srinagar NH washed away; heavy rains trigger flash floods

    Aishwarya Rai, Sushmita Sen together on Koffee With Karan Season 7? Is it true? Read this RBA

    Aishwarya Rai, Sushmita Sen together on Koffee With Karan Season 7? Is it true? Read this

    Recent Videos

    india at 75 Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India snt

    India@75: Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Exclusive! Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Video Icon
    India at 75 The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    India@75: The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    Video Icon
    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil snt

    India@75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil

    Video Icon