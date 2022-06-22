Allow BS-VI buses to enter Delhi from October 1: Delhi govt writes to Haryana over pollution

The request was made to address the city's vehicular pollution, which officials say is caused partly by traffic from the neighbouring state of Haryana.

The Delhi government has urged Haryana to begin allowing only BS VI-compliant buses into the national capital on October 1 to help reduce air pollution.

The situation has drawn the attention of the Supreme Court and the CAQM, according to the letter dated June 15 from Delhi's Transport Special Commissioner O P Mishra to Haryana Transport Department Principal Secretary Navdeep Singh Virk (Commission of Air Quality Management in Delhi and NCR).

He stated that they had instructed proper vehicular and air pollution regulations.

According to the letter, the National Green Tribunal previously ordered that diesel vehicles older than ten years be prohibited from operating in the National Capital Region. It added that it's worth noting that public transportation in Delhi has been completely converted to CNG. In contrast, buses travelling from other states to the NCT of Delhi use diesel. Furthermore, the Efforts from all stakeholders, including neighbouring states, are required to achieve a tangible result in pollution.

The national capital experiences significant levels of air pollution in the winter months beginning in October due to various causes such as stubble burning and vehicle traffic.

On October 14, 2018, the Supreme Court ruled that no motor vehicle meeting the lower BS-IV emission standard could be sold or registered in the country beginning April 1, 2020. Only vehicles that comply with BS-VI can be sold or registered.

To control air pollutants from motor vehicles, the government established the Bharat Stage Emission Standards. The countrywide Bharat Stage VI (or BS-VI) emission standard went into effect on April 1, 2020.

