    Delhi excise policy scam case: TRS leader K Kavitha seeks deferment of CBI questioning

    Earlier on Friday, the CBI had issued a notice to Kavitha for questioning in the case on December 6 as a witness, as during the course of the investigation, certain facts have emerged with which she may be acquainted.

    First Published Dec 5, 2022, 2:21 PM IST

    Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha, who was summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning in the connection with Delhi excise policy scam on December 6, has written to the agency stating that she will able to meet them between December 11-15 as she is preoccupied with her schedule.

    In her letter to Raghavendra Vatsa, DIG, CBI, ACB Delhi, the TRS leader said, "Because of my preoccupied schedule, I would be able to meet you either on December 11, 12, 14 or on 15th of this month whichever was convenient to you at her residence in Hyderabad."

    "Same may please be confirmed at the earliest. I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate with the investigation. I will meet you on any of the above said dates to cooperate with the investigation," she wrote.

    The TRS leader also made it clear that her meeting with the CBI officer was without prejudice to her legal rights available under the law, indicating that she might even challenge the CBI notice given to her under Section 160 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

    Earlier on Friday, the CBI had issued a notice to Kavitha for questioning in the case on December 6 as a witness, as during the course of the investigation, certain facts have emerged with which she may be acquainted.

    On Saturday, the TRS leader changed her stand after holding prolonged discussions with her father K Chandrasekhar Rao. After the discussions, she wrote to the CBI that she wanted to see a copy of the FIR and the complaint, so that she could get acquainted with the case before being examined by the investigating officers.

