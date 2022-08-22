TRS's K Kavitha rubbishes 'middleman' allegation; to file defamation case against BJP

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader K Kavitha said, "I am unrelated to the ongoing liquor policy investigation in Delhi. The BJP is attempting to malign my family's name. We won't give up... will fight."

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader K Kavitha denied linking Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's family to the ongoing Delhi excise policy row. The opposing party claimed that KCR's daughter acted as a 'middleman' between the liquor mafia and the Aam Aadmi Party government.

The TRS MLC said that she wishes to clarify that all the allegations against her by the BJP are baseless. "I have nothing to do with Delhi's ongoing liquor policy investigation. The BJP is attempting to malign my family's reputation. We are not those who will step down...we will fight," she said.

She is now preparing to file a defamation case against Delhi BJP leaders Parvesh Varma and former Manjinder Singh Sirsa. TRS MLC K Kavitha will also petition the court for an injunction against those who made the allegations. Earlier on Sunday, the two BJP leaders held a press conference claiming that KCR's daughter served as a go-between for the liquor mafia and the Delhi government.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided 31 locations, including Sisodia's residence, in connection with the Delhi government's Excise Policy 2021-22 irregularities. Sisodia is one of 13 suspects in a CBI FIR filed concerning alleged irregularities in implementing the excise policy.

Against this backdrop, the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP continue to engage in a verbal fray, with both parties levelling numerous accusations. The BJP claims that the Delhi government's excise policy was developed in a suite of the city's Oberoi Hotel, where meetings were held.

"The meeting took place at the Oberoi Hotel in Delhi." The Delhi Excise officer, commissioner, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, some liquor mafia, and some political figures attended the meeting. The meeting included members of KCR's family. She (K Kavitha) had brought many liquor mafia members to meet Manish Sisodia. They arrived by private plane. The policy had been implemented in Punjab. "They had planned everything with Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia," Verma claimed.

He also claimed that 'liquor mafia meetings were held at the Hyatt Hotel in Chandigarh. "Following these meetings, AAP leaders implemented the same liquor policy in Delhi and Punjab that Telangana and West Bengal are already following," he said.

