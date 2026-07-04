Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has withdrawn the Work-From-Home policy for government employees as geopolitical tensions in West Asia ease. The hybrid system introduced in May to conserve fuel and reduce travel has ended. Office timings are revised to 10 AM–6:30 PM, while Municipal Corporation of Delhi will continue its existing schedule.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has approved the withdrawal of the Work-From-Home (WFH) arrangement for government employees, officially ending the hybrid work policy introduced in May this year. The decision was taken after reviewing the improving geopolitical situation in West Asia, including recent ceasefire developments between the United States and Iran and the initiation of a 60-day window to work towards a peace agreement. Authorities said the move reflects a return to normal administrative functioning after months of precautionary measures.

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WFH Facility Withdrawn as Geopolitical Situation Improves

The hybrid work policy had been introduced during a period of global uncertainty over energy supplies, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for rational fuel consumption and responsible energy use. It aimed to reduce travel, manage fuel demand, and ease pressure on infrastructure amid rising tensions in West Asia. With the situation now considered stable, the government has decided to discontinue work-from-home provisions on Wednesdays and Saturdays, marking a shift back to full in-office attendance for government staff.

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Office Timings Revised Across Delhi Government Departments

Along with the withdrawal of WFH, the Delhi government has revised office working hours for better administrative coordination and traffic management. Government offices under the GNCTD will now operate from 10:00 AM to 6:30 PM. However, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will continue to follow its existing schedule of 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM. Officials stated that the staggered timings are intended to help manage peak-hour congestion in the capital.

Policy Rollback Marks Return to Normal Operations

Earlier, the Delhi government had also introduced several fuel-saving and administrative measures, including encouraging online meetings, reducing travel, and promoting public transport usage among officials. These steps were part of a broader strategy to conserve fuel and reduce environmental impact. With improving global conditions, most of these temporary measures are now being rolled back, signalling a return to standard governance operations while retaining revised office timings for efficiency.

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