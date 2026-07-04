The Delhi Government has transferred 52 officers and promoted 19 in a major administrative reshuffle of the Finance & Accounts Department. The move, directed by CM Rekha Gupta, aims to enhance transparency, accountability, and efficiency in governance.

Major Reshuffle to Strengthen Governance

The Delhi Government has carried out a major administrative reshuffle in the Finance & Accounts Department to further strengthen transparency, accountability and efficiency in governance. Under the Transfer and Posting Policy, 52 officers who had been serving at the same place for five years or more have been transferred with immediate effect.

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According to an official release issued by the Delhi Chief Minister's Office on Saturday, these include 23 Deputy Controllers of Accounts and 29 Senior Accounts Officers. In addition, 19 Senior Accounts Officers have been promoted as Deputy Controllers of Accounts, expanding their responsibilities in recognition of their performance.

Under the new arrangement, 19 Senior Accounts Officers serving in various departments of the Delhi Government have been promoted as Deputy Controllers of Accounts in recognition of their performance.

CM Aims for Accountable, Result-Oriented Culture

As directed by CM Rekha Gupta, the transfers and postings have been made purely on the basis of administrative requirements and with the objective of promoting integrity and transparency in the system. To make the administration more efficient, the government has assigned new responsibilities to 23 Deputy Controllers of Accounts and 29 Senior Accounts Officers, the release stated.

CM Rekha Gupta said that the Delhi Government's objective is to establish an administrative system that meets the highest standards of transparency, accountability, efficiency and good governance. She said there is no place for laxity, negligence or corruption at any level of governance.

The extensive reshuffle in the Finance & Accounts Department is part of this approach and is intended to build a more accountable, result-oriented and public-centric work culture. The government believes that timely decision-making, effective financial management and accountable administration will further accelerate the implementation of government schemes and ensure that public services are delivered in a more transparent and efficient manner.

In this regard, all concerned officers have been directed to assume charge at their new places of posting with immediate effect and carry out their responsibilities accordingly.