Delhi Election 2025 Results: Who is Parvesh Verma, BJP leader who defeated AAP's Arvind Kejriwal?

Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, a prominent BJP leader, has made headlines by defeating former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi assembly constituency. This victory is significant, considering Kejriwal's strong track record in the constituency, having won three consecutive elections.

Verma hails from a renowned Delhi political family. His father, Sahib Singh Verma, was a former BJP leader and Delhi Chief Minister. Parvesh's uncle, Azad Singh, served as the North Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor and contested in the 2013 assembly polls.

Born in 1977, Verma completed his education at prestigious institutions, including Delhi Public School, Kirori Mal College, and the Fore School of Management. He entered politics in 2013, winning the Mehrauli constituency in the Delhi Legislative Assembly. Verma's political career gained momentum when he won the West Delhi parliamentary seat in 2014 and secured a landslide re-election victory in 2019 with a margin of 5.78 lakh votes.

As a Member of Parliament, Verma served on the Joint Committee on Salaries and Allowances of Members of Parliament and the Standing Committee on Urban Development. In the run-up to the 2025 Delhi elections, Verma launched a scathing campaign against the AAP government, dubbed "Remove Kejriwal, Save the Nation." He criticized the government's handling of pollution, women's security, and civic infrastructure development, highlighting their unfulfilled promise to clean the Yamuna River.

Verma's victory against Kejriwal is seen as a major upset, with the BJP leader emerging as a giant slayer in Delhi politics.

