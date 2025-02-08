Delhi Election 2025 Results: Who is Parvesh Verma, BJP leader who defeated AAP's Arvind Kejriwal?

Parvesh Verma, a BJP leader, defeats Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi constituency, marking a significant upset in Delhi politics.

Delhi Election 2025 Results: Who is Parvesh Verma, BJP leader who defeated AAP's Arvind Kejriwal? dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
Published: Feb 8, 2025, 1:28 PM IST

Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, a prominent BJP leader, has made headlines by defeating former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi assembly constituency. This victory is significant, considering Kejriwal's strong track record in the constituency, having won three consecutive elections.

Also Read: Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: BJP set for return to power, leaves AAP in crisis and Congress in oblivion

Verma hails from a renowned Delhi political family. His father, Sahib Singh Verma, was a former BJP leader and Delhi Chief Minister. Parvesh's uncle, Azad Singh, served as the North Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor and contested in the 2013 assembly polls.

Born in 1977, Verma completed his education at prestigious institutions, including Delhi Public School, Kirori Mal College, and the Fore School of Management. He entered politics in 2013, winning the Mehrauli constituency in the Delhi Legislative Assembly. Verma's political career gained momentum when he won the West Delhi parliamentary seat in 2014 and secured a landslide re-election victory in 2019 with a margin of 5.78 lakh votes.

As a Member of Parliament, Verma served on the Joint Committee on Salaries and Allowances of Members of Parliament and the Standing Committee on Urban Development. In the run-up to the 2025 Delhi elections, Verma launched a scathing campaign against the AAP government, dubbed "Remove Kejriwal, Save the Nation." He criticized the government's handling of pollution, women's security, and civic infrastructure development, highlighting their unfulfilled promise to clean the Yamuna River.

Verma's victory against Kejriwal is seen as a major upset, with the BJP leader emerging as a giant slayer in Delhi politics. 

Also Read: In BIG setback, Arvind Kejriwal loses New Delhi seat, his stronghold for over 10 years

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Delhi Election 2025 results delhi ke dil me modi amit shah hails capital verdict check full post gcw

Delhi Election 2025 Results: ‘Delhi ke dil me Modi,' Amit Shah hails capital verdict | Check full post

Delhi Election 2025 Results: PM Modi hails BJP's historic win, guarantees all-round development; read post snt

Delhi Election 2025 Results: PM Modi hails BJP's historic win, guarantees all-round development; read post

Delhi Election 2025 Results: Kejriwal concedes defeat, says AAP will work as constructive opposition (WATCH) shk

Delhi Election 2025 Results: Kejriwal concedes defeat, says AAP will work as constructive opposition (WATCH)

Delhi Election Results 2025: Kejriwal failed to perform, didn't keep promises, says Robert Vadra shk

Delhi Election Results 2025: Kejriwal failed to perform, didn't keep promises, says Robert Vadra

Milkipur By-Election 2025 Results: Dinesh Sharma claims results reflect SP's arrogance breakdown as BJP leads dmn

Milkipur By-Election 2025 Results: Dinesh Sharma claims results reflect SP's arrogance breakdown as BJP leads

Recent Stories

Delhi Election 2025 results delhi ke dil me modi amit shah hails capital verdict check full post gcw

Delhi Election 2025 Results: ‘Delhi ke dil me Modi,' Amit Shah hails capital verdict | Check full post

Bangladesh's Yunus asks citizens to stop attack on Hasina's family properties: 'Anger understandable' shk

Bangladesh’s Yunus asks citizens to stop attack on Hasina's family properties: 'Anger understandable'

YRKKH Spoiler ALERT: Abhir, Charu wedding depends on THIS condition ATG

YRKKH Spoiler ALERT: Abhir, Charu wedding depends on THIS condition

PHOTOS Priyanka Chopra inspired lehenga for your wedding looks ATG

(PHOTOS) Priyanka Chopra inspired lehenga for your wedding looks

Delhi Election 2025 Results: PM Modi hails BJP's historic win, guarantees all-round development; read post snt

Delhi Election 2025 Results: PM Modi hails BJP's historic win, guarantees all-round development; read post

Recent Videos

Anna Hazare Blasts Kejriwal, Says 'Liquor Scam Tarnished His Image'

Anna Hazare Blasts Kejriwal, Says 'Liquor Scam Tarnished His Image'

Video Icon
Delhi Elections Result: BJP Supporters Celebrate as Early Trends Show BJP Leading

Delhi Elections Result: BJP Supporters Celebrate as Early Trends Show BJP Leading

Video Icon
Alaska Plane VANISHES! Flight Tracker Shows Last Moments

Alaska Plane VANISHES! Flight Tracker Shows Last Moments

Video Icon
Super Bowl 2025: Animals 'Pick' Between Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles

Super Bowl 2025: Animals 'Pick' Between Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles

Video Icon
Asianet Rewind | When Kejriwal, the Anti-Corruption Crusader, Won 2013 Delhi Elections

Asianet Rewind | When Kejriwal, the Anti-Corruption Crusader, Won 2013 Delhi Elections

Video Icon