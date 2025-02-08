Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: BJP set for return to power, leaves AAP in crisis and Congress in oblivion

Delhi Election 2025 Results: The BJP is set to reclaim power in Delhi after 27 years, defeating AAP in a landmark victory, marking a political shift in the national capital.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to reclaim Delhi after 26 years, dethroning the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a resounding victory that signals a political shift in the national capital. As the counting of votes for the 70-member Delhi Assembly progressed on Saturday, trends indicated the BJP leading in 48 seats, with the AAP trailing far behind at 22 seats.

AAP chief and former two-time Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal suffered a significant defeat in the New Delhi constituency, losing to BJP candidate Parvesh Verma. The final count after eight rounds showed Verma securing 19,267 votes, whilst Kejriwal managed 18,097 votes.

His trusted deputy and former minister Manish Sisodia, contesting from Jangpura, conceded defeat, marking a dramatic downfall for the party that had swept Delhi elections in 2015 and 2020.

However, Atishi Marlena secured a narrow win in Kalkaji, defeating BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri by 989 votes.

The Congress, once a formidable force in Delhi under Sheila Dikshit, failed to secure any seats, further cementing its marginalization in the city's bipolar contest.

BJP’s Triumphant Comeback

The BJP attributed its decisive victory to a focus on development, corruption-free governance, and addressing key local issues such as poor drainage, garbage management, and the controversial liquor policy. BJP’s Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva credited the win to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, stating, "The people of Delhi have chosen a strong and stable government under the double-engine model.”

BJP workers erupted in celebrations at the party headquarters, waving lotus cutouts and chanting slogans. “The lotus has bloomed, and the broom is gone,” quipped a jubilant supporter dressed as Aamir Khan’s character from the film PK.

AAP's downfall and existential crisis

For AAP, which had transformed Delhi’s governance with its flagship mohalla clinics, revamped schools, and free electricity and water schemes, the election results signal an existential crisis. The party’s messaging around its anti-corruption roots and challenges with the Lieutenant Governor’s office failed to resonate with voters this time.

Analysts believe that controversies over the renovation of Kejriwal’s residence and allegations of corruption overshadowed AAP’s developmental narrative.

This loss leaves AAP with control only in Punjab, putting a dent in its national ambitions.

What’s Next for Delhi?

While BJP supporters celebrated their return to power, the question of who will lead the city remains unanswered. The party has yet to announce its Chief Ministerial candidate, with the decision expected to come from the central leadership.

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi emphasized the significance of the victory, calling it a testament to Modi’s policies. “Delhi’s voters have shown their trust in the BJP’s vision of development and governance,” he said.

As Delhi prepares for a new chapter under BJP rule, the party has vowed to address the city’s long-standing issues and deliver on its promises of a corruption-free government. For the AAP, the electoral setback marks a turning point, forcing it to introspect and recalibrate its strategy.

Congress fades into oblivion

Meanwhile, Congress, which had once dominated Delhi’s political landscape, remained a distant spectator. Its candidate Sandeep Dikshit, son of former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, garnered just 2,812 votes, a stark reminder of the party’s diminishing relevance in the capital.

With BJP’s victory, Delhi joins the list of states witnessing a saffron surge, reinforcing the party’s dominance in India’s political landscape.

