Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate the process of electing a Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha. In his letter, Kharge said, “For the first time in independent India's history, this position has remained vacant for two consecutive Lok Sabha terms. No Deputy Speaker was elected during the Seventeenth Lok Sabha, and this concerning precedent continues in the ongoing Eighteenth Lok Sabha. This does not augur well for India's democratic polity and violates well-laid-out provisions of the Constitution.”

"I am writing to bring to your kind attention the highly concerning matter in regard to the prevailing vis-a-vis the vacancy of the Deputy Speaker in the Lok Sabha. Article 93 of the Constitution of India mandates the election of both the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker of the House of the People. Constitutionally, the Deputy Speaker is the second-highest presiding officer of the House after the Speaker," he said.

"In view of the foregoing and in keeping with the esteemed traditions of the House and the democratic ethos of our Parliament, I request your good self to initiate the process of electing a Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha without any further delay," Kharge wrote in the letter.

Last 11 years a blow to country's democracy, economy and social fabric: Kharge

Earlier on Monday, Kharge launched a sharp attack on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, alleging that the last 11 years under BJP rule have caused serious harm to India's democratic institutions, economy, and social harmony. Kharge further alleged that the BJP government has "weakened" constitutional institutions and "attacked" their autonomy.

In a social media post on X, Kharge wrote, “In the last 11 years, the Modi government has caused severe damage to Indian democracy, economy and social fabric. BJP-RSS weakened every constitutional institution and attacked their autonomy. Whether it was stealing public opinion and toppling governments through the back door, or forcibly imposing a one-party dictatorship, during this period, the rights of the states were ignored and the federal structure was weakened.”

The Congress President alleged that the government had created an atmosphere of "hatred, threats and fear" in the society and claimed that the exploitation of Dalits, tribals, backward classes, minorities, and weaker sections had increased, citing the Manipur situation.

Kharge also attacked the BJP government over economic policies for the country, adding that this government's major schemes like Make in India, Startup India, Stand up India, Digital India, Namami Gange, and 100 SMART Cities have "failed."

Concluding his remarks, Kharge said, “The Modi government has wasted the last 11 years in rubbing the ink of dictatorship on every page of the Constitution!”