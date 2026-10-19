Delhi's Dussehra celebrations will combine tradition with messages on contemporary issues, including air pollution, cleanliness, medicine prices and counterfeit drugs. The Luv Kush Ram Leela will feature a 110-foot Ravan with special effects, while Dwarka organisers have introduced digital ticketing and plan to use green crackers.

Delhi's Dussehra celebrations are taking on a contemporary twist this year, with Ramlila committees planning to burn effigies representing air pollution, dirt, counterfeit medicines and other social evils alongside the traditional figures of Ravan, Kumbhkaran and Meghnath. From a giant cockroach symbolising filth to an effigy highlighting the alleged manipulation of medicine prices, organisers across the capital are using the festival to draw attention to issues affecting everyday life. The celebrations will also feature elaborate effigies, digital ticketing and environmentally conscious initiatives.

Luv Kush Ram Leela adds a message on pollution

At the Luv Kush Ram Leela, this year's Ravan Dahan will feature a dramatic sequence in which the effigy cries out "Hey Ram" after being struck by Lord Ram's arrow. A monologue will then urge people to confront the evils within themselves.

"Every year, I burn. But this time, burn the Ravan inside you," the monologue will say, encouraging people to overcome arrogance while highlighting concerns such as traffic and air pollution in Delhi, Arjun Kumar, president of the Luv Kush Ram Leela Committee, said.

The 110-foot Ravan effigy will have a rotating sword, eyes designed to appear as though they are burning, and 11 garlands in different colours. It will be accompanied by a 100-foot Kumbhkaran and a 90-foot Meghnath.

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan is expected to attend the ceremony as the chief guest.

Dwarka Ram Leela combines tradition with technology

The Dwarka Shri Ram Leela will feature 90-foot effigies of Ravan, Kumbhkaran and Meghnath, alongside digital initiatives and measures described by organisers as environmentally conscious.

Bharat Bhushan Malviya, a core committee member and media head, said performances had been streamed live on social media. The organisers also introduced an app and digital ticketing for visitors for the first time.

"We have organised a green and digital Ram Leela this year," Malviya said, describing the event as India's first digital Ram Leela.

The committee has also planned to use green crackers during the celebrations. President Droupadi Murmu is expected to attend the Dussehra event in Dwarka.

Giant cockroach effigy to highlight cleanliness

At Pitampura, the Shri Keshav Ram Leela Committee will burn a 30-foot cockroach effigy alongside those of Ravan, Kumbhkaran and Meghnath.

The cockroach is intended to represent filth and dirt, with the initiative aimed at promoting cleanliness and awareness of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Committee president Ashok Goel said the move was not politically motivated but was intended to reinforce the message of good triumphing over evil and the importance of keeping surroundings clean.

"We have done this in previous years as well. We have also burnt effigies representing Naxalism and terrorism," Goel told PTI.

'Aaj Ka Ravan' targets medicine prices and fake drugs

At the Indraprastha Ram Leela Committee's event in Paschim Vihar, organisers will burn a fourth effigy called 'Aaj Ka Ravan', alongside the traditional three figures.

Committee president Sandeep Bindu said the effigy would represent the alleged manipulation of generic medicine prices and the sale of counterfeit drugs.

"Drug prices are being inflated to such an extent that an ordinary person cannot afford them. On top of that, there is a risk of someone buying medicines that are not even effective," Bindu said.

The effigy is part of the committee's annual effort to highlight social problems through the symbolism of Dussehra.

Why is Ravan burnt on Dussehra?

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, marks the victory of good over evil. Lord Ram defeats the demon king Ravan to rescue his wife, Sita, who had been abducted by Ravan. The burning of Ravan's effigy symbolises the destruction of evil, arrogance and injustice, reminding people to overcome negative qualities and uphold righteousness.

As Delhi prepares for Tuesday's celebrations, Ramlila committees are completing arrangements for the events, which are expected to draw large crowds and prominent guests. This year's themes show how organisers are using the traditional burning of Ravan to bring attention to contemporary concerns alongside the festival's enduring message of the victory of good over evil.

(With inputs from agencies)