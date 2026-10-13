South Western Railway has announced a one-trip special express service between Bengaluru Cantonment and Thiruvananthapuram North to manage the extra passenger rush during Dasara and Navaratri. Train 06575 will leave Bengaluru at 4.40 pm on October 16 and reach Thiruvananthapuram North at 10.30 am on October 17.

The South Western Railway has announced a special express train between Bengaluru Cantonment and Thiruvananthapuram North to manage the extra passenger rush during the Dasara and Navaratri festive season. The special service will operate for one trip in each direction, offering additional travel options for passengers heading to Kerala from Bengaluru for the festive holidays. The train will run via Salem, Erode, Palakkad, Thrissur and Kottayam, among other stations.

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Bengaluru to Thiruvananthapuram special train: Timings

Train No. 06575 will depart from Bengaluru Cantonment at 4.40 pm on Friday, October 16, 2026, and arrive at Thiruvananthapuram North at 10.30 am on Saturday, October 17.

The train will stop at several stations along the route, including Whitefield, Bangarapet, Kuppam, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Podanur, Palakkad, Thrissur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Changanasseri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikara, Kayankulam, Karunagapalli, Sasthankotta, Kollam and Varkala Sivagiri.

The additional service is expected to help passengers travelling to Kerala for Navaratri and Dasara holidays, including people planning to visit their hometowns during the festive period.

Return train from Thiruvananthapuram to Bengaluru

For the return journey, Train No. 06576 will depart from Thiruvananthapuram North at 12.40 pm on Saturday, October 17, and reach Bengaluru Cantonment at 6.40 am on Sunday, October 18.

The return service will cover the same route, with scheduled stops at the stations listed for the onward journey.

According to the railway announcement, both special express services will consist of 20 coaches.

How to check train timings and details

Passengers can check the latest timings and other journey details through the official Indian Railways enquiry website, www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in, the NTES mobile application or the railway enquiry number 139.

Travellers are advised to check the latest service information before departure and confirm their ticket availability through the authorised railway booking channels.