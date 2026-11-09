Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta celebrated Diwali by performing traditional havan and puja at BJP state office here and prayed for the prosperity of the nation. The CM wished peace, harmony and happiness to Delhiites.

Diwali is a time of celebrating the triumph of good over evil, and bringing people together through faith, tradition and celebration. The Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta participated in a special religious ceremony where she performed a havan and prayed for the prosperity of the country and its people.

The Chief Minister performed the Diwalis rituals with dedication and prayed for Lord Rama to bless the nation with prosperity, peace within society and happiness. Rekha Gupta wished everyone in Delhi a happy Diwali.

CM Rekha Gupta Participates In Diwali Havan And Puja At BJP State Office

To mark Diwali, Rekha Gupta took part in a religious event at the BJP state office in Delhi. The CM performed a havan and participated in the अर्चना (praying rituals).

The Chief Minister performed a havan by offering items into the sacred fire. She prayed for the country to continue to prosper, the citizens to be happy and for society as a whole to thrive. She also prayed for peace and prosperity.

Gupta took to social media to share how she had taken part in the religious event. She said how it was important to celebrate Diwali whilst practising long standing traditional values.

Delhi CM Wishes Everyone A Happy Diwali And Prays For Joy In Every Home

Following the religious event, the Chief Minister wished everyone in Delhi a happy Diwali. She hoped Lord Rama would bless everyone with happiness, prosperity and peace in their homes.

Gupta said Diwali means so much more than just lighting lamps. It is a time to bring people together, increase understanding between people and build stronger relationships.

She wished everyone a joyful Diwali and hoped they would feel the festive spirit in their homes. She said it was important to celebrate with love.

Rekha Gupta Emphasises Importance Of Indian Culture And Faith

The Chief Minister said it was important to keep Indian culture alive. She said festivals like Diwali are very important to the religion of the country.

Gupta said she hoped the celebrations would remind people of their roots and make them more aware of their responsibility.

She said we should all work together to ensure everyone from all sections of society are looked after. She said everyone in Delhi should celebrate Diwali with love, peace and unity.

Her message was about making sure the Diwali spirit is spread around. She wanted everyone to feel the values of peace, love and unity.