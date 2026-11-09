Residents of Delhi-NCR are waking up to yet another day of contaminated air, with the national capital's air quality declining in a number of areas. At many monitoring sites, Delhi's AQI crossed 400 on November 9, placing it in the Severe category. CPCB statistics showed that the citywide average fell into the Very Poor category.

All around the region, GRAP Stage III limitations are also in effect. Long-term exposure to contaminated air can worsen respiratory issues, irritate the throat and eyes, and raise the risk of heart problems. Particular caution is required for children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing heart or lung issues.

Limiting outdoor exposure and making a few adjustments to your daily routine can help lower the health hazards associated with pollution, even if it may not be feasible to totally avoid it.