    Delhi crime: Sahil has 'no regrets', dumped knife in Rithala; police gets 2-day custody

    Delhi crime: Sahil allegedly said the girl wanted to break up with him. Delhi police has got two-day custody of the accused after he was presented before a court. 

    First Published May 30, 2023, 12:35 PM IST

    The horrifying murder of a girl on a Delhi street on Sunday has led to the arrest of a 20-year-old guy who allegedly confessed to the crime in a fit of fury and stated he had no regret. The 16-year-old girl died after she was stabbed 22 times and crushed with a rock, in a brutal attack witnessed by dozens.

    The Delhi police has got two-day custody of the accused after he was presented before a court. The remand was granted after the officers told the court that they have not recovered the weapon used in the murder and hence custody was required.

    Sahil, an AC repairman, was arrested from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh yesterday. He has been sent to police custody. The media reports stated that if Sahil did not keep his distance, the 16-year-old victim had threatened to call the police. According to authorities, she even used a toy firearm to scare him away, according to reports. He allegedly bought a knife from Uttarakhand’s Haridwar nearly 20 days ago. 

    Sahil allegedly said the girl wanted to break up with him and that she was involved with a former boyfriend.  Sahil had allegedly dated the teen for three years but lately, she had ended the relationship, the police said. According to police sources, "he said he was angry because the girl had been ignoring him for a while."

    The shocking murder of a 16-year-old in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy neighbourhood is said to have been observed by some onlookers and bystanders. However, it appears that no one did so for perhaps 25 to 30 minutes, even though the deceased girl was lying in a corner.

    Last Updated May 30, 2023, 12:35 PM IST
