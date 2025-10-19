A pregnant woman was stabbed to death by her former lover, Aashu, in Delhi. Her husband, Aakash, was also attacked but managed to snatch the knife and kill Aashu. The clash stemmed from a love triangle and a dispute over the unborn child's paternity.

A violent love triangle ended in tragedy late Saturday night in Delhi's Nabi Karim area, where a pregnant woman was stabbed to death by her lover, and her husband killed the attacker while trying to save her. The shocking incident, witnessed by bystanders, has left the community shaken.

Police identified the deceased woman as Shalini, 22, a homemaker and mother of two daughters. Her husband, Aakash, 23, an e-rickshaw driver, is currently hospitalised with stab wounds. The attacker, Aashu alias Shailendra, 34, was a local criminal with a record at the Nabi Karim police station.

Attack on the street

The incident took place around 10:15 pm on Qutub Road, near Shalini's mother's house in Ram Nagar. Aakash and Shalini were on their way to visit her when Aashu suddenly appeared and attacked Aakash with a knife.

Police said Aakash managed to dodge the first blow, but Aashu then turned on Shalini, who was seated in an e-rickshaw. In a burst of rage, he stabbed her multiple times before Aakash could intervene.

"When Aakash tried to save his wife, he was stabbed too," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan. "Despite his injuries, he managed to snatch the knife from the attacker and struck back, fatally injuring him."

Locals rushed to help and called the police. Shalini's brother, Rohit, helped take both Shalini and Aakash to a nearby hospital, while police transported Aashu. However, doctors declared Shalini and Aashu dead on arrival.

A deadly love triangle

Investigations revealed that the tragedy was the result of a strained love triangle. A few years ago, Shalini and Aakash’s marriage had gone through a rough patch, during which Shalini developed an affair with Aashu.

“She had even lived with him for some time outside Delhi,” said Shalini’s mother, Sheila, in her statement to police. “But later, Shalini and Aakash reconciled and started living together again with their two daughters.”

This decision reportedly angered Aashu, who claimed that Shalini was pregnant with his child. Shalini, however, denied it and insisted that Aakash was the father. Police believe that this ongoing argument over the baby’s paternity may have driven Aashu to attack the couple.

Police investigation and background checks

Police have registered a case of murder and attempted murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). “Aashu was a listed Bad Character (BC) of Nabi Karim police station and had previous criminal cases,” a senior officer confirmed. “Aakash, too, had three past criminal involvements.” Officials said they are now examining if the earlier cases had any link to this conflict.

The police also confirmed that Shalini was pregnant, though the exact stage of her pregnancy will be determined after the post-mortem and medical examination.

The area around Qutub Road remained tense following the incident, with police patrolling to prevent further unrest. Locals described the attack as "brutal and sudden," saying it happened within minutes.

Eyewitness accounts

Eyewitnesses said they saw Aashu attacking Shalini repeatedly while shouting angrily. 'It all happened so fast,' said a shopkeeper near the scene. "People were screaming, but no one could reach her in time. Then her husband fought back and there was blood everywhere." Videos recorded by onlookers reportedly showed a crowd gathering after the attack, with police and ambulances arriving shortly after. Officials are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby shops to reconstruct the sequence of events.

Residents of the area described the incident as one of the most shocking they had seen in years. "This was not just a crime; it was a tragedy that unfolded in front of everyone," said a neighbour.

The attack has raised concerns about domestic conflicts turning violent, particularly when past relationships and jealousy are involved.

Police statement

DCP Nidhin Valsan said, "The motive appears to be jealousy and anger over the woman's decision to live with her husband. All three people were known to each other. We have recovered the weapon and are awaiting forensic and post-mortem reports."

He added that counselling support would be provided to the couple’s two young daughters, who are now staying with relatives.

Police said the case remains under investigation as they await medical and forensic results. The city’s residents, meanwhile, are left grappling with a grim reminder of how quickly personal conflicts can turn fatal.

(With ANI inputs)