A 21-year-old engineering student has been arrested for allegedly raping his senior classmate inside a men's toilet at BMS College in Bengaluru. The assault reportedly took place on October 10, and the survivor filed a complaint five days later.

A horrifying crime has shocked Bengaluru's student community after a 21-year-old engineering student allegedly raped his classmate inside a men's washroom on the campus of a reputed private engineering college in South Bengaluru. The incident reportedly occurred on October 10 at BMS College of Engineering in Basavanagudi. According to police officials, the accused, Jeevan Gowda, was arrested on October 16 and produced before a court the next day. He has since been sent to judicial custody while investigations continue.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The case has raised serious questions about student safety within educational institutions and security measures on campuses across the city.

How the incident unfolded

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the survivor, a seventh-semester student, and the accused, a sixth-semester student, had known each other for several years as classmates before Gowda fell behind in his academic year due to backlogs.

On the morning of October 10, the survivor reportedly arrived at the college at around 8:55 a.m. and told Gowda she would meet him later that day to collect some belongings.

During the lunch break, Gowda allegedly called her several times, insisting that she meet him near the architecture block on the seventh floor. When she arrived, Gowda is said to have tried to forcibly kiss her.

As the survivor attempted to leave using the lift, Gowda allegedly followed her to the sixth floor, dragged her into a men’s washroom, locked the door, and sexually assaulted her between 1:30 p.m. and 1:50 p.m.

The FIR mentions that Gowda also confiscated her phone when it rang during the assault, preventing her from seeking help. After the attack, he reportedly called her later that evening and chillingly asked, "Do you need a pill?", referring to emergency contraception.

Complaint filed after five days

Deeply shaken and frightened, the survivor initially did not report the incident. She confided in two of her friends, who encouraged her to tell her parents. Five days later, on October 15, she went with her parents to the Hanumanthanagar Police Station and filed an official complaint against Gowda.

In her statement, she said, “I was scared and ashamed. I didn’t tell my parents immediately because I thought they would be very distressed. My friends supported me, and later I decided to seek justice.”

The police have registered the case under Section 64 (Punishment for Rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Investigation and forensic probe

Bengaluru police have formed a special investigation team to collect evidence and verify details from the survivor's statement. On Thursday, officers conducted a crime scene reconstruction inside the college campus.

Authorities have confirmed that no CCTV cameras were installed on the floor where the crime occurred, which could make evidence collection difficult.

However, police said they are examining digital and forensic evidence, including mobile phone records, college entry logs, and potential witness statements.

Investigators have also questioned students and staff to piece together the sequence of events and determine whether any security lapses contributed to the incident.

College yet to issue a statement

As of Friday, BMS College of Engineering has not released an official statement regarding the incident. The management has reportedly cooperated with police inquiries but has maintained silence publicly, citing the ongoing investigation.

Several students on campus have expressed fear and anger, demanding stricter security, better surveillance, and confidential reporting mechanisms for sexual harassment or assault.

One student told reporters, “We feel unsafe now. We need more security checks and cameras in every corridor. Something like this should never happen again.”

Political outrage and public reaction

The shocking case has triggered strong political reactions across Karnataka. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has attacked the Congress-led state government, accusing it of failing to maintain law and order.

Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka posted on X: "The law and order in Karnataka has collapsed. In just four months, there have been 979 sexual assaults on girls, and 114 in Bengaluru alone. Our women and children live in fear because of the government’s inaction."

He said he had written to the National Commission for Women (NCW) urging it to send a fact-finding team to investigate the growing number of such cases.

Ashoka added, "The BJP will not stay silent while our sisters and daughters are unsafe. The government must act swiftly to ensure justice and safety."

Scroll to load tweet…

Meanwhile, several women’s rights groups in Bengaluru have announced plans to hold protests and awareness campaigns on campus safety and the need for stronger preventive measures.

A call for accountability

The survivor continues to receive medical care and counselling support, police said. Officials have assured that the case will be handled sensitively and that the investigation will be completed as quickly as possible.

The disturbing crime has reignited debate about safety in educational spaces, with calls for all colleges to install CCTV cameras, appoint women protection officers, and enforce strict anti-harassment policies.

As one women's rights activist said, "This is not just one student’s tragedy. It’s a wake-up call for every educational institution in the country."

(With ANI inputs)