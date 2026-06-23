A social media influencer has accused a man of raping her after allegedly luring her to a hotel under the pretext of shooting online content, police said on Tuesday.

A social media influencer has accused a man of raping her after allegedly luring her to a hotel under the pretext of shooting online content, police said on Tuesday. According to news agency PTI, the 36-year-old complainant, a resident of Delhi's Burari area, told police that she first came into contact with the accused through a social media platform in 2022.

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In her complaint, the woman alleged that the accused invited her to a hotel in Burari in September 2022 on the pretext of filming social media reels. Once there, he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Acting on her complaint, police registered an FIR at Burari Police Station on June 10. A senior police officer confirmed that an investigation into the allegations is currently underway.

The woman further claimed that the accused continued to blackmail her after the alleged incident and repeatedly sexually assaulted her over a period of time.

According to the complaint, she later discovered that the man had been using a different identity from the one he had initially introduced himself with. Following the revelation, she severed all ties with him.

The influencer also alleged that after distancing herself from the accused, she was contacted by his brother-in-law and another relative, who allegedly threatened her.

Police said a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.