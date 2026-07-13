BRS spokesperson Ravula Sridhar highlighted the grave impact of Super El Nino on Telangana, with agricultural sowing at only 38% and Hyderabad facing a severe water crisis. He has demanded immediate government action and a contingency plan.

BRS Sounds Alarm Over El Nino's Impact

Expressing grave concern over the "disturbing" impact of the emerging Super El Nino effect in Telangana, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) spokesperson Ravula Sridhar on Monday highlighted a massive deficit in agricultural sowing and a deepening water crisis in the state capital.

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Talking to ANI in Hyderabad, Sridhar pointed out that the lack of adequate rainfall has severely hampered farming activities during the current season. He claimed that the agricultural output of the state is under threat as sowing has reached only a fraction of the total cultivable area. "It is disturbing to see the emerging Super El Nino effect on Telangana state. As of now, only 38 per cent of the state's cultivable lands have been sown, out of which paddy is only 6.4 per cent," Sridhar said.

The BRS leader further stated that the crisis is not limited to agriculture but has extended to essential urban services, with the state capital, Hyderabad, reeling under a significant shortage of water. "Even the drinking water supply is a problem today. Hyderabad is also facing a severe water crisis," he added.

Sridhar demanded immediate intervention of the state administration to prevent a further escalation of the crisis. He urged the government to formulate a robust strategy to safeguard both the rural and urban populations. "I demand that the government take note of this serious situation and see that a proper contingency plan is put in place to protect the farmers, ensure the drinking water supplies, and ensure that water resource management happens in a proper way," the BRS spokesperson asserted.

Monsoon Risks Remain Despite July Rains

The remarks come at a time when several parts of the country are monitoring the impact of El Nino on the monsoon pattern. Meanwhile, according to a Crisil Quickonomics report released on Friday, early July rains have eased immediate concerns over this year's southwest monsoon after a parched June, but risks to agriculture and the rural economy remain as uneven rainfall, delayed sowing and lingering El Nino conditions continue to cloud the outlook.

The report said the recent spell of heavy rainfall has brought relief after June's sharp rainfall deficit, but cautioned that the improvement should not be seen as an all-clear for the kharif season.

Although the southwest monsoon covered the entire country in 35 days, broadly in line with its long-term average, Crisil said monsoon progress alone is not a reliable indicator of how the season will eventually turn out. Looking ahead, Crisil said the monsoon remains delicately poised because El Nino conditions can bring both rainfall deficits and episodes of excessive precipitation. (ANI)