A police officer in Hyderabad was allegedly observed letting his young granddaughter drive a car on a busy road, causing a traffic jam and sparking public outrage. A video of the incident went viral, prompting the Hyderabad City Police to announce an investigation into the matter.

On Hyderabad's busy Gandhamguda–Bairagiguda road, a police officer was allegedly observed letting his young granddaughter drive a car (TS 07 GP 7450). This allegedly caused a traffic jam and raised serious concerns about traffic rule violations and road safety.

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Locals questioned the officer for allowing a minor to drive, according to eyewitnesses. He reportedly defended his actions rather than admitting the alleged infraction, which infuriated onlookers even more.

Since then, a video of the incident has gone viral on social media, sparking calls for action against those involved and a great deal of criticism. Responding to the viral video, the Hyderabad City Police said, "The matter has been informed to the SHO, Rajendranagar Police Station, for verification and necessary action as per law."

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Several Other Incidents

Official action has also been prompted by a number of recent incidents involving alleged misconduct by police officers on public roads, which have received widespread attention.

In one instance, a truck driver and a police sub-inspector engaged in a dramatic altercation in a widely shared video from Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh. After claiming that the officer had stolen Rs 20,000 from the cabin of his truck before escaping by jumping out of a police car at a toll plaza, the driver reportedly pursued the officer for almost 35 kilometres.

The driver reportedly confronted the officer, allegedly assaulted him, took the money, and turned him over to the local police when the chase came to an end close to the Yamuna bridge in Hamirpur. Hamirpur Police confirmed that action had been taken in a statement on X after the video went viral on social media.

Another incident from Gurugram caused a stir when a widely shared video purportedly showed a police officer verbally abusing an autorickshaw driver for not offering him a free ride. Discussions about the abuse of power and how working-class people are treated were sparked by the video.