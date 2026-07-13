Congress leader Jairam Ramesh attacked PM Modi, calling his 'Naa khaunga naa khaane doonga' slogan a 'hoax.' Ramesh alleged the government delivered 'Minimum Governance, Maximum Cover-Ups,' citing several controversies including electoral bonds.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led government, alleging that it had failed to fulfil its anti-corruption commitments and claiming that the Prime Minister had delivered "Minimum Governance, Maximum Cover-Ups."

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In a post shared on X, Ramesh referred to Prime Minister Modi's 2014 slogan - "Naa khaunga naa khaane doonga" (I will neither take bribes nor allow others to do so) and alleged that subsequent developments had exposed it as a "hoax." "Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in May 2014 after boasting of 'Naa khaunga naa khaane doonga' That this was a hoax became evident soon thereafter," Ramesh said.

Ramesh Lists Alleged Failures

Ramesh cited several issues, including demonetisation, electoral bonds, the Rafale deal, the PM CARES Fund, alleged irregularities highlighted by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), and what he described as the expansion of the "Modani empire."

"That this was a hoax became evident soon thereafter when Dr. Manmohan Singh described the November 8, 2016 demonetisation as "organized loot and legalized plunder." GSPC was then forcibly merged with ONGC to hide a Rs 20,000 crore scam that had taken place during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat. Electoral bonds were announced and these were later proven to be a gigantic Rs 4 lakh crore "Chanda Do, Dhanda Lo" scam. The explosive growth of the Modani empire revealed the true nature of the Modi regime, as was proved by the 100 questions asked of the Prime Minister in the INC's "Hum Adani Ke Hain Kaun" series. The serious questions raised on the Rafale deal have never been satisfactorily answered. A wholly non-transparent and non-accountable PM CARES Fund was created. The CAG has been weakened - but even so, there have been reports detailing very significant fraudulent expenditures in the Modi Government's flagship schemes like Ayushman Bharat and PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana," he wrote.

'Recent Controversies' Cited by Congress

The Congress leader also listed recent controversies, including the alleged financial irregularities linked to donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the Supreme Court-ordered CBI inquiry into contracts awarded to firms linked to the family members of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, allegations against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav over land deals and splits in opposition parties.

"In recent weeks, further evidence of the hollowness of the 'Naa khaunga naa khaane doonga' bombast has emerged - 1. The massive Chanda Chori Aastha Dhoka at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya executed by members of the RSS-BJP ecosystem has shocked the nation's conscience. 2. The CM of Arunachal Pradesh continues in office even though the Supreme Court had on April 6, 2026 called for a CBI investigation into his decisions over a ten-year period that have benefitted his family members 3. The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, against whom there are credible revelations of enriching his own relatives through various dubious land deals and transactions, continues in office. 4. Opposition parties are being split through the offer of various types of financial incentives," Ramesh wrote.

Further Allegations on Policy and Ministers

Ramesh further alleged irregularities linked to policy decisions, including the E20 fuel policy, and questioned the continuation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid controversies surrounding competitive examinations.

"A Minister of State in the Modi Government continues in office even though it is proven beyond doubt that he has taken a subsidy through a scheme run by his own Ministry. 6. 4 close aides of the Union Minister of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change have been sacked overnight, raising the legitimate doubt of whether there can be so much smoke without any fire in the first place. 7. Decisions on E20 are being taken to ensure that huge benefits will flow to the family of the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways. 8. The Delhi CM has become Chief Minister in her own right, but there is an abundance of evidence to show that her family members are participating actively in administrative and governance matters. In addition, the Prime Minister is persisting with the Union Education Minister, who has presided over a corrupt and compromised examination system that is betraying the hopes and aspirations of millions of the country's youth," he said.

"Mr. Modi has delivered Minimum Governance, Maximum Cover-Ups. With him it has always been 'Khaunga, Khaane Doonga, aur Khilaunga'" (I will take (bribes), allow others to take them, and help others benefit too)," Ramesh added.

Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in May 2014 after boasting of “ना खाऊँगा ना खाने दूँगा.” That this was a hoax became evident soon thereafter when Dr. Manmohan Singh described the November 8, 2016 demonetisation as “organized loot and legalized plunder.” GSPC was then forcibly… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 13, 2026

Background on Key Allegations

His remarks come amid an ongoing political row over alleged financial irregularities involving donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear today a batch of pleas seeking an independent, court-monitored probe into the alleged misappropriation of donations at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. A Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the matter, has arrested several employees. A preliminary probe alleged serious security lapses in the counting room and suggested the alleged theft was "systematic" rather than an isolated incident.

Arunachal Pradesh CM Controversy

Ramesh also referred to the Supreme Court's April 6 order directing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a preliminary inquiry into allegations that public works contracts in Arunachal Pradesh were awarded to firms linked to the family members of Chief Minister Pema Khandu between 2015 and 2025. The apex court has directed the CBI to submit a status report within 16 weeks.

Madhya Pradesh Land Deal Allegations

The Congress leader's remarks on Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav come amid allegations by the Opposition over an alleged 253-acre land scam in Ujjain involving land purchases by the Chief Minister's family. However, the BJP has rejected the allegations.

Splits in Opposition Parties

On opposition parties being split, Ramesh's remarks come amid recent political developments, including six Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs joining the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction and a rebellion within the Trinamool Congress after a section of its legislators and MPs announced support for the BJP-led NDA.

E20 Fuel Policy and NEET Controversy

He also questioned the government's E20 fuel policy, amid Opposition claims that ethanol-blended petrol has led to reduced vehicle mileage and mechanical issues, allegations denied by the government.

Ramesh further targeted Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over controversies surrounding competitive examinations, including the cancellation and re-conduct of the NEET-UG examination following allegations of a paper leak. The Opposition has been demanding Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in major examinations and the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Meanwhile, a Delhi court recently extended the judicial custody of 13 accused in the NEET-UG paper leak case till July 24. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)