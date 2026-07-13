A Muslim couple was arrested for confining a Dalit woman and forcing her conversion at gunpoint in Moradabad. A cleric and two others remain absconding.

A Muslim couple has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad for confining a Dalit woman and forcing her to convert her religion at gunpoint, police said.

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The incident was reported from the Majhola police station area. The victim, a resident of Prakash Nagar, had known the accused, Sultan Salauddin and his wife Mehnaz (Mehraj Begum), for nearly three years. The two families allegedly shared close ties and celebrated festivals together.

The woman alleged that on February 6, Mehnaz lured her to their house. Once she arrived, Sultan Salauddin, his wife, a cleric and two unidentified men allegedly held her captive. The accused pointed Sultan Salauddin's licensed pistol at her head, threatened to kill her and forced her to undergo a religious conversion in the presence of the cleric.

Victim Alleges Caste Abuse and Molestation

The victim further alleged that after the conversion, the accused pressured her to marry Sultan Salauddin. When she refused, the cleric objected, stating forced marriage would violate Islamic and Sharia principles. However, Sultan Salauddin insisted he would make her his wife.

The woman also alleged that when she resisted, the accused abused her using caste-based slurs, assaulted her and kept her confined for several days. During her captivity, she claimed Sultan Salauddin molested her and made obscene advances. She eventually managed to escape, after which the accused allegedly threatened to kill her if she approached police.

UP Police said Sultan Salauddin has a criminal record and was previously booked in an attempt-to-murder case in Badaun district.

Moradabad Police registered a case under multiple provisions, including charges related to abduction, molestation, criminal intimidation, the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Moradabad SP City Kumar Ranvijay Singh said the complaint was received on July 11. Taking the allegations seriously, police immediately registered an FIR. Sultan Salauddin and Mehnaz have been arrested and sent to judicial custody. Police teams have been formed to arrest the cleric and the two unidentified accused, who remain absconding.