Delhi Police on Friday registered an FIR against the CEO of a private company after a former intern accused him of sexual harassment and multiple acts of misconduct during her tenure with the firm.

Delhi Police on Friday registered an FIR against the CEO of a private company after a former intern accused him of sexual harassment and multiple acts of misconduct during her tenure with the firm.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to news agency ANI, the complainant alleged that the CEO subjected her to inappropriate behaviour, intimidation, mental harassment, and abuse of authority throughout her internship period. The accusations have triggered a formal police investigation into the matter.

Police officials confirmed that the case has been taken up and all allegations are currently being examined in detail.

“An FIR has been registered based on the complaint received. We are verifying all facts and further investigation is underway,” Delhi Police said.