BJP spokesperson C R Kesavan slammed Rahul Gandhi over a protest skit in Parliament, alleging it hurt Hindu sentiments. The skit featured MP Pappu Yadav in saffron robes, leading to police complaints against opposition leaders for mocking Hindu Dharma.

BJP Accuses Congress of Insulting Hindu Faith

BJP spokesperson C R Kesavan on Sunday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the recent protest in the Parliament precincts and alleged that it hurt the sentiments of Hindu devotees. The controversy centres on a skit where Purnia MP Pappu Yadav, dressed in saffron robes as a temple priest, and fellow opposition MPs enacted a skit involving a collection box and allegations of corruption. "The drama enacted by Rahul Gandhi and his coterie in the Parliament precincts has grievously demeaned the Hindu faith and has insulted the sentiments of crores of Hindu devotees," Kesavan said.

Questioning the Congress leader's actions, Kesavan alleged that the protest was intended to "ridicule and mock the Hindu Dharma." He further alleged that Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had "scorned" Hindu culture and traditions over the past week and accused the Congress of harbouring "a deep-rooted hatred and a bigoted mindset against the Hindu faith."

"The Congress party abuses Hindu Dharma and its devotees to peddle its politics of religious polarisation, and this is why the Congress party, with its emergency mindset, continues to be the greatest threat to our national unity," Kesavan alleged.

Police Complaints Filed Across Cities

The controversy centres on a protest where Purnia MP Pappu Yadav, dressed in saffron robes as a temple priest, and fellow opposition MPs enacted a skit involving a collection box and allegations of corruption. The performance prompted BJP leaders, including Bansuri Swaraj and several MLAs, to file formal police complaints in New Delhi, accusing the leaders of outraging Hindu religious sentiments.

A separate FIR has also been registered in Varanasi following a complaint by a religious leader. Another police complaint has been lodged against Pappu Yadav by petitioner Surya Maithil at Jehangirpuri Police Station in the national capital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police for the Kashi Zone, Gaurav Banswal, said, "Mahant Balak Nath Ji has submitted a formal complaint at the Kotwali police station. The complaint concerns certain videos that went viral on social media, in which Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav is seen dressed in the attire of a Sant and engaging in acts that, according to the complainant, insult Sanatan Dharma. Based on this complaint, a case is being registered, and further legal action will follow."

The complainant further warned of taking the "law in their hands" if demands are not met. "We have lodged an FIR against Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Awadhesh Prasad, and Pappu Yadav today. We took this step because of the way Pappu Yadav has insulted Sanatan Dharma, the saffron attire, and the community of saints and seers," the complainant said. (ANI)