India celebrated historic pride at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, with boxers delivering a best-ever haul of 10 medals. Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi honoured the athletes. Overall, India has secured 39 medals at the CWG 2026 so far.

India witnessed a moment of historic pride at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, as the country's boxers delivered an outstanding performance, winning multiple medals and bringing laurels to the nation. During the official medal ceremony, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi honoured the victorious Indian athletes by presenting them with their medals. The remarkable achievements of the Indian boxers and their historic success generated tremendous enthusiasm among sports enthusiasts, etching the day in golden letters in the history of Indian sports.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said, "The achievements of our athletes are not merely about winning medals; they reflect the hard work, dedication, and determination of India's youth. Presenting medals to our athletes and witnessing the Indian tricolour fly high on the international stage is an immensely proud and exhilarating moment."

Record-Breaking Performance by Indian Boxers

Indian boxers dominated the Commonwealth Games with a historic best-ever haul of 10 medals, comprising an unprecedented seven golds, the highest by any country in a single edition, along with three silver medals. India has so far secured a remarkable 39-medal haul at the Commonwealth Games 2026, comprising 13 gold, 17 silver, and nine bronze medals.

Highlights Across Various Sports

Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain secured a silver medal in the women's 75kg category after a strong campaign. Mirabai Chanu delivered India's first gold medal in Glasgow, completing a historic hat-trick of Commonwealth Games titles.

Asmita Dey created history by winning India's first-ever Commonwealth Games gold in judo, while Harsh Singh joined her among the champions shortly after.

Neeraj Chopra, who won gold in the men's javelin throw at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, added another Commonwealth Games medal to India's tally by securing silver in Glasgow 2026, marking his second podium finish at the event. The Olympic champion had missed the Birmingham 2022 Games while recovering from an injury and was unable to defend his title.

Best-Ever Performance in Para-Sports

India concluded its para-sports campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow with its best-ever performance, securing a record seven medals, three gold, two silver, and two bronze.

Historical Context: Delhi 2010 Games

India's greatest-ever Commonwealth Games performance came at the 2010 Delhi edition, where the hosts produced a historic haul of 101 medals, including 39 gold, 26 silver, and 36 bronze, to finish second on the overall medal table. It remains India's highest-ever finish at the Games and the only occasion when the country crossed the 100-medal mark at a Commonwealth Games. (ANI)