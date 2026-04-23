A 22-year-old IIT graduate and UPSC aspirant was brutally raped and murdered in Delhi's Kailash Hills. The accused, domestic help Rahul Meena, has been arrested. He allegedly committed the crime during a robbery attempt and showed no remorse.

The brutal alleged rape and murder of a 22-year-old daughter of an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer in South Delhi's Kailash Hills has sent shockwaves through the national capital, marked by extreme violence, calculated movement, and disturbing post-crime behaviour by accused Rahul Meena.

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The victim was a young IIT Delhi graduate and civil services aspirant preparing for her first UPSC attempt.

According to police, the young woman had been living a disciplined and focused life, with her daily routine centred entirely around her ambition to join the civil services and serve the nation. She had created a separate study space on the terrace of her home to maintain isolation and focus during her preparation. The room, described by officers who later visited the scene as orderly and structured, was filled with books, notes, and study material, reflecting what investigators called a highly disciplined aspirant's environment. The arrangement had been made nearly two years ago after she committed herself fully to UPSC preparation.

Police Intensify Probe

Police said the investigation has now intensified following multiple developments, including court proceedings, forensic findings, and interrogation inputs on Thursday. Delhi Police had sought four days of custodial interrogation of accused Rahul Meena after he was produced before the Saket Court in connection with the case. He was arrested from a hotel in Dwarka shortly after the incident and is currently in custody. The court sent him to a four-day judicial custody. Police sources said the request for custody was crucial to reconstruct the sequence of events, verify digital and forensic evidence, and establish the full motive behind the crime.

Accused Traced Via Digital Trail

Meena was arrested from a hotel in Dwarka shortly after the incident and has since been in police custody. Delhi Police arrested the accused in Amar Colony, with investigators using a digital trail involving a stolen mobile phone, hotel Wi-Fi usage, and Instagram chats to trace and apprehend him from a hotel in Dwarka. Police said Meena fled after allegedly committing the crime and avoided using his own phone, instead relying on a device allegedly stolen during a previous incident in Rajasthan's Alwar. He was later traced through Internet Protocol Detail Records (IPDR) and surveillance inputs after it was found that he had been staying in a Dwarka hotel and remained in contact with a relative in Gurugram through Instagram Messenger.

Accused Shows No Remorse During Interrogation

According to police sources, the accused showed no visible remorse during interrogation and has maintained a composed and calm demeanour. He allegedly told investigators that he had gone to the house only to take money and repeatedly stated that "it just happened". He also reportedly said that "if didi had given the money, this would not have happened", while responding in a matter-of-fact manner during questioning.

Sources further said forensic teams are examining key evidence to confirm the sequence of events, including allegations of sexual assault, robbery, and murder. Officials said the accused appeared unusually normal during interrogation, prompting investigators to closely examine his psychological profile and intent.

According to sources, the accused stated that the family treated him very good and paid him a monthly salary of Rs 20,000, and also gave him bonuses. Investigators said the accused, who worked as a domestic help with the family for nearly a year, was familiar with their daily routine. He allegedly took advantage of the fact that the victim would be alone in the morning hours when her parents left for their routine walk and gym sessions.

Reconstruction of the Brutal Crime

Following this, he gained entry into the house by falsely claiming that "aunty ne bulaya tha for money". On the day of the incident, CCTV footage showed the accused entering the colony around 6:30 am, entering the house at 6:39 am and leaving at around 7:20 am. Police said he was aware that a spare key was kept in a shoe rack for domestic workers and allegedly used it to gain entry into the house. No signs of forced entry were found.

Police sources have also reconstructed the alleged final moments before the crime. The victim was reportedly studying in her room when the accused entered and demanded money. When she refused, an argument broke out. He allegedly warned her not to raise an alarm before launching a violent assault.

According to sources, the accused first attempted to strangulate the victim, after which she fell unconscious. It is at this stage that sexual assault is suspected to have taken place. He then allegedly struck her three times with a heavy object, leading to fatal injuries. Blood traces were found in multiple areas of the house, indicating the intensity of the assault, sources said.

Loot and Escape

Investigators further said Meena allegedly dragged the victim's hand in an attempt to unlock a digital lock using her fingerprint. When that failed, he reportedly used a screwdriver to break another lock and fled after looting around Rs 2.5 lakh cash and valuables.

Police sources further stated that after noticing blood stains on his clothes, the accused changed into the victim's brother's pants before fleeing the scene. He is believed to have headed towards a railway station in an attempt to escape. The victim was found unconscious by her father, who immediately alerted police. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared dead. A case has been registered under charges of rape, murder, and robbery.

Link to Previous Crime in Alwar

Earlier on Wednesday, Joint CP (Southern Range) Vijay Kumar said that the accused had sold his mobile phone for Rs 10,000 and hired a vehicle for around Rs 6,000 to travel to the national capital in what is being seen as an attempt to evade police tracking following an alleged molestation case in Alwar. Police teams reached Meena's residence in Alwar earlier, during the investigation, where it was revealed that he had allegedly been involved in a molestation incident in his locality just a day before the murder of the daughter of the civil servant. The accused then fled to Delhi to escape police action. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)