Two girls lost their lives and over 50 houses were damaged in severe floods triggered by heavy rainfall in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur. A minister confirmed relief efforts are underway, while several other states remain on high alert for monsoon rains.

More than 50 houses were damaged, and two girls lost their lives after heavy rains triggered severe floods, wreaking havoc in the Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh's Abujhmad region on Saturday.

Chhattisgarh Minister on Flood Situation

According to Chhattisgarh Minister Kedar Kashyap, the entire region received rainfall on July 28, 29, and 30, and the precipitation was manifold higher than the average rainfall. "The entire region received rainfall on the 28th, 29th, and 30th. The precipitation was manifold higher than the average rainfall. Conditions resembling a cloudburst developed, leading to a flood situation," Kashyap told ANI.

Impact and Relief Efforts

Due to the floods, many people were displaced from their homes, and local infrastructure also suffered extensive damage in the area. Flood-affected resident Sonaru Ram highlighted that around 16 houses were washed away in the incident, adding that a situation like this had never arisen before in the area. "The rain came suddenly, and we couldn't go anywhere. We couldn't salvage any belongings... Around 16 houses were washed away in this incident... We have suffered huge losses. A situation like this had never arisen before; this is the first time it has happened," Ram told ANI.

However, state Minister Kedar Kashyap mentioned that the Chhattisgarh government is making efforts to ensure that the immediate relief reaches the area. "Consequently, many people were displaced from their homes, and local infrastructure has also suffered damage... Our district administration is working with great diligence. Efforts have been made to ensure immediate relief reaches the area... relief materials have been distributed to the people here..." added Kashyap.

Monsoon Fury in Other States

Meanwhile, authorities across several states have stepped up preparedness and relief measures as heavy monsoon rains and flood-like conditions continue to affect parts of the country, with red and orange alerts issued in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, while Assam and Uttarakhand remain on high alert due to rising water levels and flooding.

Assam Minister for Agriculture, Irrigation and Parliamentary Affairs, Pijush Hazarika, visited the flood-affected Demow and Nazira Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) of Sivasagar district to review the relief and rehabilitation measures being undertaken by the district administration. Hazarika also reviewed the initiatives taken by the Agriculture Department to assist flood-affected farmers.

Earlier, rising water levels in the Alaknanda River at Rudraprayag headquarters crossed the warning mark, which prompted the Uttarakhand administration to remain on high alert. The authorities have urged residents living along riverbanks and in vulnerable areas to stay vigilant and relocate to safer areas. (ANI)