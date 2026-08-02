Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel marked Gandhinagar's 62nd Foundation Day by planting a sapling, inspecting a recharge well, and distributing benefits under various welfare schemes, including PM SVANidhi, ICDS, and Ayushman Bharat.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended a series of programmes at Koba Lake on the occasion of the 62nd Foundation Day of Gandhinagar city, including a tree plantation drive, a visit to a recharge well developed under the 'Catch the Rain' campaign, and the distribution of benefits to beneficiaries of various government welfare schemes.

A Celebration Inspired by National Campaigns

To commemorate the State Capital's Foundation Day, the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation organised a special celebration inspired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's environment-centric campaigns such as 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' and 'Catch the Rain'. The event was aimed at promoting environmental conservation, rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge, and extending the benefits of various public welfare schemes to citizens.

CM Distributes Benefits and Honours Citizens

On the occasion, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel planted a sapling at the Koba Lake premises under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign and inspected the recharge well constructed under the 'Catch the Rain' initiative to promote rainwater conservation. He also distributed benefits to beneficiaries of various government schemes.

During the ceremony, three sanitation workers were honoured as 'Best Sanitation Workers' for their commendable contribution to maintaining cleanliness in the city. Each received a cash award of ₹10,000, amounting to a total of ₹30,000.

Under the PM SVANidhi Scheme, symbolic loan sanction letters were presented to four beneficiaries, while a total of eight street vendors and small traders received loan assistance worth ₹2.55 lakh to support self-employment and financial independence.

Under the ICDS Supplementary Nutrition Scheme, the Chief Minister distributed nutrition kits to three beneficiaries, including adolescent girls, children, and pregnant women, with the objective of combating malnutrition. As part of the Foundation Day celebrations, the Municipal Corporation also planned to distribute nutrition kits to 1,500 mothers across the city.

Additionally, two beneficiaries were presented with Ayushman Bharat Cards to facilitate access to cashless healthcare services.

To strengthen the TB-Free India Campaign, the Chief Minister provided nutrition kits containing essential proteins and nutrients to two tuberculosis patients. Examination preparation book kits were also distributed to various schools in the city to help students perform better in government competitive examinations.

The 62nd Foundation Day celebrations of Gandhinagar evolved beyond a ceremonial event, symbolising the convergence of environmental conservation, water sustainability, and social welfare initiatives.