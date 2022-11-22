Delhi Court seeks ED's response on AAP leader Satyendar Jain's plea for food in jail

It is reportedly said that the AAP leader was "a strict adherent of Jainism", but he was not being provided basic food that is partaken under his religion and medical facilities inside the prison.

A Delhi court on Tuesday (November 22) sought the Enforcement Directorate's response to a plea by jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain seeking a direction to Tihar officials to provide him food items like fruits, dry fruits and dates as per his religious beliefs as he was observing a fast.

According to reports, Special Judge Vikas Dhull issued notice to the ED and directed it to file its reply by Wednesday (November 23). The application has also sought a direction to the prison officials to immediately conduct the minister's medical check-up.

It said that the Delhi Prison Rules provide for diets to be given as per the local or religious customs such as during Navratras and Ramzan.

The application alleged that from the day of Jain's arrest on May 31, he has not been able to visit a Jain temple, and "being a strict Jain religious observer, he has been on a religious fast and was not having cooked food, pulses, grains and milk products".

"For last almost six months, he has been surviving only on fruits, vegetables, seeds and dry fruits or dates. This he was purchasing from his quota of ration available to all inmates," the application claimed.

Earlier, the ED had accused Jain of getting special treatment inside the jail. A Tihar jail superintendent was also suspended for alleged involvement in providing special treatment to Jain in the prison.

Videos purportedly showing Jain receiving massages and meeting visitors in his prison cell emerged last week, sparking a major controversy.

The application further added that stopping food items during the religious fast was "illegal, arbitrary and amounted to harassment". "The applicant is being starved by the jail authorities and is not being given sustenance or nutrition to even sustain his well-being.

(With inputs from PTI)