    'India stands with Indonesia': PM Modi condoles loss of lives after earthquake kills over 160

    First Published Nov 22, 2022, 3:50 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (November 22) expressed his grief and said India stands in solidarity with the people of Indonesia after a devastating earthquake that killed over 160 people and injured hundreds more.

    In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Saddened by the loss of lives and damage to property from the earthquake in Indonesia. Deepest condolences to the victims and their families. Wish a speedy recovery to the injured. India stands with Indonesia in this hour of grief."

    Also read: Indonesia earthquake: Rescuers dig through debris to find survivors, death toll over 160

    On Monday, as many as 163 people died after an earthquake rattled Indonesia's main island of Java. In videos shared on social media entire buildings could be seen shaking.

    According to various reports, over 300 people were seriously hurt and at least 600 more suffered minor injuries. However, it is not yet clear how many remain missing. Rescuers continue to search for bodies and survivors amid the rubble of buildings.

    Excavators, trucks, and other heavy equipment sent overnight reached the hardest-hit city of Cianjur, which lies south of Jakarta.

    Also read: 'Terror is terror': EAM Jaishankar lists 5 reasons for rise in terrorism; targets Pakistan, China

    Rescue efforts have been hindered by several factors, including damaged roads and bridges, power outages, and a shortage of heavy equipment to help move concrete rubble. Meanwhile, Tuesday witnessed an improvement in the availability of power and phone services.

    Indonesia president Joko Widodo - who recently led his country as it hosted the 2022 G20 summit - said his government would offer financial compensation to families of the dead.

    Widodo visited the epicenter - the town of Cianjur in west Java - and ordered teams to prioritise saving people trapped under rubble and to urgently access areas blocked by landslides.

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2022, 3:50 PM IST
