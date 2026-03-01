Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav asked the Centre to clarify its stance on the Middle East crisis, questioning if it stands for war or peace. He urged diplomatic efforts and called for verification of casualty numbers amid rising tensions.

Akhilesh Yadav Asks Centre to Clarify Stance on Middle East Crisis

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday asked the BJP-led Central Government to clarify its stance on the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, asking whether the government stands for war or peace. Akhilesh Yadav underlined the deadly circumstances and said that India should inform about its diplomatic efforts to establish peace as a neutral country.

In a post on X, Yadav wrote, "In these circumstances of deadly attacks and war targeting everyone from the most prominent figures to ordinary citizens of any country, our country's government should clarify its stance on this international issue and state whether it stands with war or with peace, and, as a neutral country, what diplomatic efforts it is making to stop the war and restore peace."

किसी देश के सबसे ख़ास से लेकर आम नागरिकों तक पर हो रहे जानलेवा हमलों व जंग के इन हालातों में हमारे देश की सरकार, इस अंतरराष्ट्रीय विषय पर अपना रुख़ साफ़ करे और बताए कि वो जंग के साथ है या अमन के और युद्ध को रोकने व शांति की बहाली के लिए एक तटस्थ देश होने के नाते क्या कूटनीतिक… — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 1, 2026

Calls for Verification of War Casualties

Further highlighting the dangers of the spread of misinformation in times of war, the SP chief said that the government should verify the news related to the number of deceased in the war. "Our country's government should, at every possible level, verify the news related to those killed in the war and place the truth before the public. Wartime news is often part of a strategy, which is why its verification is necessary. The killing of humanity along with human beings is extremely regrettable. Every country should behave responsibly," the SP chief wrote.

Reports of Deadly Strike in Southern Iran

Earlier on February 28, Iranian media had reported that at least 40 Iranians had been killed in an Israeli strike on a school in the city of Minab in the Hormozgan province, in the southern part of Iran, quoting the governor of the province.

Reporting on the death toll as mentioned by the state media, Reuters said that atleast 24 have been killed due to a fresh strike at girls' primary school, bringing the toll to over 40. "An Iranian governor said at least 24 had been killed in an Israeli strike on a school in Minab in southern Iran. State media now reports the death toll at the school, a girls' primary, has risen to 40," Reuters reported.

Iran Mourns Ayatollah Khamenei

Meanwhile, Iran is observing 40 days of public mourning following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to Iranian state media. In Shia Islam, the 40th day after death (Arba'een) holds immense spiritual weight. The death occurred following strikes by the US and Israel (Operation Epic Fury/Lion's Roar) on Saturday. (ANI)