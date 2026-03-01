BJP National President Nitin Nabin launched the Parivartan Yatra in Cooch Behar, attacking CM Mamata Banerjee over women's safety and illegal infiltration, saying she failed to uphold her 'Maa, Mati, Manush' slogan.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin on Sunday attended the launch of the party's Parivartan Yatra 2026 in Cooch Behar and launched a sharp attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of "failing to protect women and encouraging illegal infiltration."

Nabin Slams Mamata on Women's Safety

Attending the launch of the BJP's Parivartan Yatra, Nabin said that before coming to power, CM Banerjee had given the slogan "Maa, Mati and Manush," but alleged that she had failed to ensure the safety of mothers and sisters in the state. "Before coming to power, Mamata gave the slogan 'Maa, Mati, and Manush.' But unfortunately, Mamata Didi spared no effort to keep mothers and sisters safe," he said.

Nabin questioned remarks attributed to her advising women not to go out, saying that in a culturally advanced state like Bengal, daughters should not be asked to remain confined indoors. "Mamata Banerjee says that women should not be allowed to go out in the evening. I ask, Didi, in Bengal, where the culture and civilisation are so developed, are you telling the daughters to stay safe inside their homes? You failed to hear the cries of the daughters of Bengal, and you didn't avenge their insult. Now, every brother of Bengal will avenge the insult of the mother and the daughter of Bengal," he said.

Accusations of Supporting Illegal Infiltration

The BJP National President also said that through the Parivartan Yatra, the BJP wants to send a message to remove illegal immigrants in Bengal, claiming that the time had come to remove those who had allegedly been supported by the ruling dispensation. "Today, through the Parivartan Yatra, we want to send a message to the illegal immigrants in Bengal that the time has come to drive out the illegal immigrants you (Mamata Banerjee) supported in Bengal," he said.

Nabin further accused the Chief Minister of opposing land allocation for border protection while allegedly favouring "greedy politicians". "When we say that we want to secure the borders of Bengal, Mamata Banerjee does not have enough land. But when it comes to giving land to the greedy politicians, Mamata Banerjee rolls out the red carpet and sells the land," he remarked.

Continuing his attack, the BJP National President said, "You knock on the Supreme Court's doors at midnight to fight for illegal immigrants, but when mothers and sisters are insulted here, you remain completely asleep. At that time, you don't even bother to go to court for the sake of women's safety."

Other BJP Leaders Join Parivartan Yatra

Meanwhile, in West Medinipur, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that the BJP has launched four Parivartan Yatras with the sole objective of improving the current situation in Bengal. He added that he stands as a guarantor of the assurances given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Today, the BJP has launched four Parivartan Yatras. We have just one objective: to improve the current situation in Bengal. I am the guarantor of the guarantee that PM Modi has given," he said.

In Krishnanagar, BJP leader Rahul Sinha expressed confidence that change is inevitable in Bengal and said the Parivartan Yatra would play a crucial role in bringing it about. "Change will definitely happen in Bengal, and this Parivartan Yatra will bring change in Bengal, and there is no doubt that SIR has played an important role in it," he said.

Parivartan Yatra: Scope and Objective

The Parivartan Yatra is a massive statewide campaign ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, expected to cover over 5,000 km, including 63 major rallies and 282 smaller gatherings, culminating in a grand rally at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On March 2, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address gatherings in South 24 Paraganas, Rajnath Singh in Howrah-Hooghly, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in Burdwan, and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in North 24 Paraganas, alongside several senior party leaders. The BJP aims to highlight corruption, women's safety, illegal infiltration, threats to national security, and failures in state governance, while emphasising development, employment, and urban-rural infrastructure. Party sources said the campaign targets over 1 crore direct citizen touchpoints, strengthening booth-level engagement and organisational outreach. (ANI)