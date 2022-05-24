Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qutub Minar is monument, not place of worship: ASI to Delhi court

    The declaration comes amid a dispute sparked by ASI's ex-regional director Dharamveer Sharma's allegation that the Qutub Minar was built by Raja Vikramaditya, not Qutb al-Din Aibak, to study the sun's orientation.

    Qutub Minar is monument not place of worship ASI to Delhi court amid Gynvapi mosque case gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 24, 2022, 12:52 PM IST

    In the midst of a legal struggle over the Gynvapi mosque and Mathura temple, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) told a Delhi court on Tuesday that the Qutub Minar is "not a place of worship" and that alterations to the present building are not permitted.

    The ASI further maintained that Qutub Minar is a monument and therefore no one may assert basic rights over it. It went on to say that "no freedom to worship can be provided at this location." The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) testified before a Delhi court that the Qutub Minar complex is a monument and that no one has a basic right to such constructions.

    In response to a petition filed before the Delhi High Court seeking the restoration of 27 temples allegedly destroyed to build the Qutub Minar, the ASI stated in an affidavit that the Qutub Minar Complex is a monument and no right to worship can be granted at this location under the Ancient Monuments Act.

    Also Read | ASI to dig inside Qutub Minar premises? Culture minister says no

    The declaration comes amid a dispute sparked by ASI's ex-regional director Dharamveer Sharma's allegation that the Qutub Minar was built by Raja Vikramaditya, not Qutb al-Din Aibak, to study the sun's orientation.

    Meanwhile, the Culture Ministry is contemplating performing an iconography of the Hindu and Jain statues discovered in Delhi's Qutub Minar complex, a senior official said on Monday, adding that there are no plans to dig the site or halt religious practises.

    Earlier this month, right-wing activists protested near the Qutb Minar, brandishing banners and shouting slogans, asking that the complex be opened for prayer and the idols in the Quwwat-ul-Islam Mosque be reinstalled.

    Also Read | Uttarakhand Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal trolled for Pisa Tower on India’s architectural list on Tourism Day

    Last Updated May 24, 2022, 12:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Facebook selfie helps Bengaluru police to arrest fugitive murder suspect gcw

    Facebook selfie helps Bengaluru police to arrest fugitive murder suspect

    National emblem to replace Sheikh Abdullah s image from J&K police medals announces govt gcw

    National emblem to replace Sheikh Abdullah's image from J&K police medals, announces govt

    Man falls while climbing Srinivasa Sagara Dam wall in Karnataka; watch video - gps

    Man falls while climbing Srinivasa Sagara Dam wall in Karnataka; watch video

    Restaurants cannot force customers pay service charge: Govt

    Restaurants cannot force customers to pay service charge: Govt

    Monkeypox BMC sets up 28-bed isolation ward - adt

    Monkeypox: BMC sets up 28-bed isolation ward

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2022 Playoffs GT vs RR and LSG vs RCB What happens if rain gods play spoilsport in Kolkata snt

    IPL 2022 Playoffs: What happens if rain gods play spoilsport in Kolkata?

    UPSC 2022: Know dates, schedule, and timings for ESE Mains, CMS - adt

    UPSC 2022: Know dates, schedule, and timings for ESE Mains, CMS

    Google Pixel Watch RAM internal storage and other details revealed Know more gcw

    Google Pixel Watch RAM, internal storage and other details revealed

    Pictures Nysa Devgan looks hot in her latest pictures donning Pink bodycon gown RBA

    Pictures: Nysa Devgan looks hot in her latest pictures donning Pink bodycon gown

    IIT Bombay offers one-year Master in Development Practice course know fees selection process more gcw

    IIT Bombay offers one-year Master in Development Practice course; know fees, selection process & more

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon