Ahmedabad Crime Branch raided a flat in Navrangpura, busting an illegal exotic animal breeding racket. A rare Tamarin, Persian cats, and exotic birds were seized. Authorities cite suspicious documents and severe Zoonotic disease risks.

Ahmedabad City Crime Branch conducted a successful raid at a residential dwelling in the Navrangpura area on Sunday, unearthing a large-scale, illegal, and highly hazardous breeding and sales racket of rare exotic animals and birds. During the operation at 'Ravalbhai Apartment', authorities seized several expensive and rare species, including a very rare Red-handed Tamarin infant and seven Persian Cats and kittens, kept in various cages within the flat.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Details of Seized Animals and Birds

As per the press note, "During the search, the following expensive and rare species were found kept in various cages inside the residential flat: Exotic Animals: Includes a very rare Red-handed Tamarin infant, Persian Cats and kittens (07), various sizes of Hamsters (14), Mini Lop rabbits (15), and Leather Lab Dwarf (09). Exotic Birds: Includes birds with high international market value, such as African Grey Parrots (06), Blue and Gold Macaws (05), Eclectus Parrots (03), Sun Conures (04), Galah Cockatoos (02), and a Sulphur-crested Cockatoo (01). Additionally, a large number of African Lovebirds, Conures, Cockatiels, Budgerigars, and Finches were found." The documents presented by the accused via the 'PARIVESH' portal appear incomplete and suspicious upon primary inspection.

Public Health Risks and Regulatory Violations

According to experts, "keeping wild and exotic creatures in such high numbers within a congested residential area without any biosecurity or scientific infrastructure poses a severe risk of Zoonotic diseases (diseases transmitted from animals to humans), which can be fatal for residents. Furthermore, utilising a residential property for commercial breeding is a serious regulatory violation."

Multi-Agency Probe Initiated

"Considering the gravity of the matter, international wildlife trade regulations, and public health risks, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), Forest Department, and Customs Department will be formally notified for further investigation and necessary action. These three departments will jointly conduct an in-depth probe into the verification of documents, the legality of the imports, and the health hazards posed to the residential locality," mentioned in the press note. (ANI)